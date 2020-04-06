Jessie Opoien: Let’s end discriminatory restrictions against queer men who want to donate blood

The coronavirus pandemic has forced into the light many previously ignored injustices. Among them are the unjustified barriers queer men have faced, for years, to donate blood.

The urgency of the pandemic — which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says has caused “unprecedented challenges to the U.S. blood supply,” due in large part to the social distancing policies necessitated by COVID-19 — has led to a relaxation of federal guidelines that had previously prevented most gay, bisexual and pansexual men from donating. This move — which comes after tireless activism by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and several of her allies in Congress — is an important step forward.

But it’s not enough.

Fortunately, the FDA appears to recognize this, and has left the door open to future changes. This is encouraging and, as we look for signs of hope amid partisan bickering and overwhelming instability, we should find some solace here.

We should not, however, allow this present victory to make us complacent.