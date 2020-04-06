Jessie Opoien: Let’s end discriminatory restrictions against queer men who want to donate blood

The coronavirus pandemic has forced into the light many previously ignored injustices. Among them are the unjustified barriers queer men have faced, for years, to donate blood.
The urgency of the pandemic — which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says has caused “unprecedented challenges to the U.S. blood supply,” due in large part to the social distancing policies necessitated by COVID-19 — has led to a relaxation of federal guidelines that had previously prevented most gay, bisexual and pansexual men from donating. This move — which comes after tireless activism by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and several of her allies in Congress — is an important step forward.
But it’s not enough.
Fortunately, the FDA appears to recognize this, and has left the door open to future changes. This is encouraging and, as we look for signs of hope amid partisan bickering and overwhelming instability, we should find some solace here.
We should not, however, allow this present victory to make us complacent.
The FDA on April 2 announced a new set of guidelines that reduce the amount of time that men who have sex with men should wait between having sex and giving blood from one year to three months. The same change is recommended for women who have had sex with men who have also had sex with men. The recommended deferral period for people who have had recent tattoos or piercings has also been reduced from 12 months to three months.
The new policy is still discriminatory, but the importance of the change cannot be understated. It was only five years ago that the FDA repealed its lifetime ban — enacted in 1983 in the early years of the AIDS epidemic — on blood donations by gay and bisexual men, then implementing the one-year deferral period.
“Based on recently completed studies and epidemiologic data, the FDA has concluded that current policies regarding certain donor eligibility criteria can be modified without compromising the safety of the blood supply,” FDA director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks said in a statement, adding that the changes are expected to remain in place after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
These changes in the FDA’s recommendations are a strong start. What must come next is an evaluation for potential blood donors that is based on individual risk, rather than blanket confirmations and denials tied to sexual preference.
That’s what Baldwin and advocates like the Human Rights Campaign are fighting for.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nationwide blood shortage, and now more than ever, we must work to increase our nation’s supply based on science and facts,” Baldwin said in a statement. “The administration needs to change their blood donation policies to be based on individual risk so that all healthy gay and bisexual men are able to donate.”
Baldwin’s call — joined by other members of Congress like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker — is supported by experts.
The best way to create public health policy, said Dr. David Hardy, is to follow science and do away with blanket prejudices. Hardy is an adjunct professor at the Division of Infectious Diseases of Johns Hopkins University, and spoke with reporters on a call organized by the Human Rights Campaign.
If it’s difficult to wrap your mind around this, think of it this way: a person who has heterosexual, unprotected sex — with as many people as they like — can give blood tomorrow — but a gay, bisexual or pansexual man who has had protected sex and been on an HIV prevention drug cannot do the same unless he hasn’t been sexually active for three months.
And remember, three months is a very recent improvement over one year.
None of this is to say that queer men aren’t risk-free as blood donors. They’re not. But neither are straight women. A person receiving anal sex is 13% more likely to get HIV than the person performing it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and guess what — anal sex isn’t just for gay men.
We shouldn’t have to wait for crises to spur long-overdue public health policy changes. This should have happened a long time ago, but Baldwin deserves credit for not giving up the fight and pushing for progress in a time of crisis.
What we need next is a much larger shift in the way the FDA and blood centers evaluate donors. It will take time and work, but it will be worth it.
“Look at the science. Look at the behaviors that present the most risk and base a policy on those behaviors, not the person's identity,” said Scott Schoettes, HIV project director at Lambda Legal on the HRC media call.
Progress takes time. It does not come easily. But when we can unite ourselves in an effort that protects the common good, we cannot let that opportunity slip away.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
