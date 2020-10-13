Jessie Opoien: Legislative Republicans need to stop playing games with Wisconsin’s mask mandate

Last week, Republican legislative leaders requested a meeting with Evers.

“With cases once again rising, it’s clear the governor’s go-it-alone, grab bag approach to responding to the coronavirus has been a failure. We must work together in order to keep our businesses open and our citizens safe. We would like to request a meeting with the governor as soon as possible to discuss answers to deal with the virus, especially solutions that don’t result in families going bankrupt and thousands being added to the unemployment lines,” wrote Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in a letter opposing Evers’ extended mask order.

On Monday, Evers responded.

“Given it has been 180 days since the Legislature last passed a bill and that you have repeatedly — through costly litigation and your public comments — expressed opposition to nearly every action my administration has taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I am eager to ensure our meeting is productive,” Evers wrote in a letter to Vos and Senate Majority Leader (and congressional candidate) Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.