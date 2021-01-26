Jessie Opoien: Joe Biden’s reversal of transgender troop ban benefits far more than the military

In her doctoral research , Swokowski identified several areas for improvement in the “broken system” of medical care for transgender service members. Service members for whom sex reassignment surgery is medically necessary face a cumbersome process with long delays. The average approval time for the waivers necessary for surgery ranged from four months in the Air Force to 21 months in the Army, according to her research.

“Right now I’m just ecstatic for the folks that are in uniform who had to get up every day during these last two years of extreme duress, of knowing your commander-in-chief has no confidence or faith in you. They got up every day and laced up their boots and put on their uniforms and went out and did their jobs to the very best of their ability,” Swokowski told me. “That’s great news for all of them, and for all of those trans civilians who can now join and follow, and stand on the shoulders of those who came before them.”