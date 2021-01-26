Jessie Opoien: Joe Biden’s reversal of transgender troop ban benefits far more than the military

It was the first time in American history, as far as Ret. Col. Sheri Swokowski can tell, that discrimination was brought back into a U.S. government organization after it had seemingly been eradicated.
Just a little more than a year after President Barack Obama’s administration lifted the military’s ban on openly transgender service members, President Donald Trump’s reinstated it, in August 2017.
Swokowski knows the effects of these policies well. She wrote her doctoral dissertation on the experiences of transgender service members seeking gender confirmation surgery — and, as a retired U.S. Army colonel, she’s the highest-ranking openly transgender veteran in the country.
When President Joe Biden once again overturned the ban on Monday, Swokowski was “ecstatic” — but also saddened by the fact that it had to be done for a second time, after a reinstatement that appeared to be purely political.
Biden’s executive order says “all Americans who are qualified to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States … should be able to serve. The all-volunteer force thrives when it is composed of diverse Americans who can meet the rigorous standards for military service, and an inclusive military strengthens our national security.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the move not only "the right thing to do,” but also “the smart thing to do" because it reopens a path to service for many qualified people.
This isn’t new military thinking, given that a 2016 Department of Defense study found that allowing openly transgender troops to serve in the military “would have only a minimal impact on military readiness and health care costs” and would have “no significant impact on operational effectiveness or unit cohesion in foreign militaries.” Under Biden’s order, transgender service members will now receive the medical treatment they need to transition, and they cannot be discharged based on their gender identity.
Quince Mountain, who served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for six years (and is now far more famous for participating in the Iditarod, competing on “Naked and Afraid” and being married to musher and writer Blair Braverman), pointed out to me that, while commentary tends to focus on the medical costs of transition-related care, banning trans people also creates tremendous costs.
“When thousands of dollars or hundreds of thousands of dollars have gone into training a service member, and when that service member has value that can only come with experience, (discharging trans troops) arguably costs more than transition care,” Mountain told me. “In addition, not transitioning entails medical costs as well. Substance abuse and stress-related illness are both dangerous and medically and socially costly.”
Until I spoke this week with Mountain, I’d thought only of the effects the ban had on transgender troops, would-be service members and the U.S. military.
Those effects aren’t insignificant. A 2018 estimate by the Palm Center, based on Department of Defense data, put the number of currently serving transgender troops at about 15,000. The number of transgender veterans is estimated to be more than 130,000 — and a 2014 report found that transgender people serve in the military at more than twice the rate of the general population.
But the implications of U.S. military policies reach far beyond the immediate population to which they pertain.
The Department of Defense is the world’s largest employer, and is also thought to be the world’s largest employer of trans people. With its policies, Mountain pointed out, it sets an example and a standard for the companies with which it contracts.
“The military is one place where trans acceptance would entail training that would have very wide ripples, creating change well beyond the military,” Mountain told me. “Most private-sector employment discrimination is not malicious, but ignorant, maybe lazy. So right now there's a cottage industry of trans people who train corporations to integrate trans employees … but military training would move us along much faster than the kind of piecemeal training that's done employer by employer, and it would have much wider ripples, crossing lines of race, class and generation."
Those ripples, in turn, affect our culture more broadly, Mountain added: “When people have positive experiences with trans coworkers — something that’s difficult in an unsupportive or hostile workplace — they’ll in turn be understanding of trans people in their family and social lives.”
Both Mountain and Swokowski were already serving — decades apart — when they learned that there was a word for the way they identified. Mountain — who felt he “could either transition or re-enlist, but not both” — began hormonal transition about two days after fulfilling the active service required in his enlistment contract with an honorable discharge.
Keeping her authentic identity to herself the entire time, Swokowski served in the Army infantry for 35 years, where she was eventually promoted to the rank of colonel. She retired in 2004 as director of manpower and personnel for the Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard.
Swokowski transitioned from male to female after her retirement, while serving as a lead course instructor at the U.S. Army Force Management School in Fort Belvoir, Virginia — and was fired when she showed up to work as Sheri. It wasn’t until 2014 that her firing would have been illegal, under an Obama executive order banning federal contractors from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
From there, Swokowski took a job at the Pentagon, serving as a senior analyst — as her authentic self. For more than a decade, she has fought for transgender rights, often with the support of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
The fight doesn’t end here.
In her doctoral research, Swokowski identified several areas for improvement in the “broken system” of medical care for transgender service members. Service members for whom sex reassignment surgery is medically necessary face a cumbersome process with long delays. The average approval time for the waivers necessary for surgery ranged from four months in the Air Force to 21 months in the Army, according to her research.
Still, she said, reversing the ban is a step in the right direction.
“Right now I’m just ecstatic for the folks that are in uniform who had to get up every day during these last two years of extreme duress, of knowing your commander-in-chief has no confidence or faith in you. They got up every day and laced up their boots and put on their uniforms and went out and did their jobs to the very best of their ability,” Swokowski told me. “That’s great news for all of them, and for all of those trans civilians who can now join and follow, and stand on the shoulders of those who came before them.”
