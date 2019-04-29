Joe Biden is sorry.
Kind of.
Sort of.
He’s sorry for the way Anita Hill was treated, but not for the way he treated her. He’s sorry women were uncomfortable when he invaded their personal space, but he’s not sorry he did it.
He’s sorry these bad things happened to other people, but he just can’t bring himself to acknowledge that he’s the one who made them feel marginalized, diminished and inferior.
“I’m sorry for the way she got treated,” Biden said Friday, responding to a suggestion from ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar that Hill might want a more straightforward apology from Biden than what he’s offered thus far.
The former vice president’s response is not unlike a 12-year-old who comes home from school without his jacket and explains, “It got lost.”
And it’s all too familiar to any woman who has shared an experience of sexual harassment or assault — publicly or privately — only to hear, “I’m sorry you interpreted it that way” in response.
Biden’s ham-handed answers on “The View” came a few weeks after he made a private phone call to Hill, who, 28 years ago, testified during Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings to join the U.S. Supreme Court that he had sexually harassed her. Hill — now a professor at Brandeis University — was a young, African-American attorney and professor who faced intense questioning from an all-white, all-male panel led by Biden, who was then chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Hill, speaking to the New York Times last week, said she was left unsatisfied by her recent conversation with Biden.
He has expressed regret for the way Hill was treated, but at every turn has avoided accepting responsibility for his role.
"To this day, I regret I couldn't come up with a way to get her the kind of hearing she deserved, given the courage she showed by reaching out to us," Biden said during a March speech at the "Biden Courage Awards" — an event honoring people fighting sexual assault on college campuses.
The New York Times’ Astead Herndon gave Biden’s responses the perfect description in a recent CNN appearance: “apology-adjacent.”
Unless he’s under the impression he can’t win the Democratic presidential nomination without the support of Clarence Thomas, there’s no clear explanation as to why Biden appears to be incapable of directly apologizing to Hill.
If Biden aims to offer himself as the Democratic foil to President Donald Trump, he needs to do better than this. He needs to learn how to take ownership of his mistakes and, when it’s called for, offer unequivocal apologies.
“I’m sorry.”
No strings, no “buts,” no passive voice. Not “I’m sorry you felt this way.” Not “I’m sorry this happened to you.”
“I’m sorry for what I did to make you feel that way.”
“I’m sorry I did that to you.”
Biden defenders will ask us to judge his legacy in its entirety, to look at the policies he supports, instead of focusing on a handful of blemishes on his record.
Indeed, Biden does have an impressive and honorable history of service to this country. He is, in many ways, the definition of a statesman — recognizing, of course, that no statesman is perfect.
He should be applauded for his work, especially as vice president, to combat sexual assault, particularly on college campuses. His “It’s On Us” campaign, launched in 2014, was a long overdue effort to shift the responsibility narrative away from victims and survivors and toward perpetrators and bystanders.
And he was a welcome voice of opposition, excoriating Trump as the president faced accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple women.
That’s why we should expect — and demand — more from Biden.
Some supporters will also question whether it’s worth criticizing any Democratic candidate for missing the mark on sexual misconduct when the number of sexual misconduct allegations against Trump is in the double digits.
Why criticize a Democratic candidate who has taken steps to prevent sexual assault when the sitting Republican president has suggested an accuser was too unattractive for him to assault and bragged about kissing women without their consent and grabbing them “by the pussy”?
Because we can’t afford to lower the bar any further.
The counter to “candidate who brags about sexual assault” is not “candidate who generally fights sexual misconduct but can’t directly apologize to a woman he acknowledges was wronged by a process he led.”
Many of Biden’s “apology-adjacent” comments have focused on his intentions. And to be sure, it’s not unreasonable to assume, based on his policy stances, that his intentions have more often than not been good.
Intentions matter, but apologies do, too. And it’s not a huge leap to get from one to the other.
Democrats have, for the last four years, presented themselves as a strong moral contrast to Trump — especially to his treatment of women. The 2020 election gives them a chance to prove it.
Now is not the time to point fingers and say, “The other side is worse.” Now is the time to offer a clear argument as to why their side is better.
It’s not enough to say you believe women. It’s not enough to say you support women. It’s time to prove it.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
