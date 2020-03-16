Jessie Opoien: It’s time to look for the helpers in the COVID-19 crisis

There’s a Fred Rogers quote that often makes the rounds during times of crisis and tragedy.
“Look for the helpers,” Rogers said his mother would tell him when he saw scary things on the news.
It has been argued that we, as adults, shouldn’t cling to this advice that was designed to help children process horrific situations behind their comprehension. I disagree.
As we work to slow the spread of COVID-19 — and mitigate the economic and very personal effects that come with those actions — we have to look for the helpers.
For the most vulnerable among us, this is where relief will be found. And for the more privileged among us, it is where we will find guidance and inspiration to do our part.
For those of us who are able, it’s time to be the helpers.
The first thing you can do is harder than it sounds, and that’s staying away from crowded spaces and limiting close contact with others.
I hate this as much as you do.
I love going to happy hours and going out for brunch and generally being around people. I look forward to doing those things again, which is why I’m not doing them now.
Malia Jones, a social epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, calls it “cocooning.”
“This is the idea that we need to limit the spread of the disease by limiting people's contact with one another,” she told Cap Times reporter Abigail Becker.
We do this to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that it does not overwhelm our health care infrastructure. We do what we can to help.
“If everybody stays home, and the people who are already infected don't give it to each other, don't give it to any new people for … two weeks, then we've put a real dent in the exponential growth rate of new cases, and we can kind of get a handle on what we already have, before we start retransmitting it through the population again,” Jones said.
The encouraging news is that many businesses — retail, hospitality and others — are making the difficult decision to temporarily close their doors or to limit their services to take-out and delivery. Some have promised to compensate their staff during this indefinite time.
This is the right move for public health. But it will challenge their ability to reopen those doors on the other side of this. If you can, take the money you’d normally spend on going out and buy a gift card to use at a later date. We’ll do what we can to help.
Schools are shutting down, as they should. This will challenge families, especially those dealing with food insecurity and budget constraints.
But school districts like Madison will continue to provide free, healthy meals for kids. And restaurants like Planet Perk in Oshkosh have committed to providing meals to families and individuals who need them. They’re doing what they can do to help.
Good neighbors have created Facebook groups, Google spreadsheets and other online resources where people can share what they need and find people who can help. There’s this Google doc, which includes links to the Greater Madison Resource Center, enrichment ideas for kids staying home and food pantry information, among other items.
There’s a Google spreadsheet (in English and Spanish) with guidance for how to handle lost wages, finding child care, housing and more. There are Facebook groups like COVID19 Mutual Aid Madison and Dane County Neighbors Helping Neighbors. These are the helpers.
There’s more that we can do. We can support legislation to require paid sick leave for all workers and to expand unemployment benefits. We can support efforts to allocate funds to help people experiencing homelessness navigate this outbreak. Those things would help.
Asking for help is hard. If you need it, please know that there are people, government agencies, organizations and businesses who will do what they can for you.
Offering help is easier — but we’re not all used to doing it. Now is the time to try.
The only way we’ll get through this and come out stronger is by working together — and of course, maintaining a safe distance from each other.
Look for the helpers. They’re here. And you can be one of them.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.