Jessie Opoien: It’s time to look for the helpers in the COVID-19 crisis

Malia Jones, a social epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, calls it “cocooning.”

“This is the idea that we need to limit the spread of the disease by limiting people's contact with one another,” she told Cap Times reporter Abigail Becker.

We do this to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that it does not overwhelm our health care infrastructure. We do what we can to help.

“If everybody stays home, and the people who are already infected don't give it to each other, don't give it to any new people for … two weeks, then we've put a real dent in the exponential growth rate of new cases, and we can kind of get a handle on what we already have, before we start retransmitting it through the population again,” Jones said.

The encouraging news is that many businesses — retail, hospitality and others — are making the difficult decision to temporarily close their doors or to limit their services to take-out and delivery. Some have promised to compensate their staff during this indefinite time.