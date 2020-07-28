Jessie Opoien: It’s past time for Wisconsin to have a mask order to fight the coronavirus

You know what else is a bummer? Hearing Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say: “If we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really think in the next four, six, eight weeks, we could bring this epidemic under control,” and then watching the number of cases rise as people continue to resist this small accommodation.

“Like herd immunity with vaccines, the more individuals wear cloth face coverings in public places where they may be close together, the more the entire community is protected,” Redfield, John T. Brooks and Jay C. Butler wrote in a July 14 editorial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

It gets worse when you know people who have been infected, of course, because we humans are a self-centered bunch and it’s hard to fully grasp the impact of such a massive pandemic. Even knowing that the virus has killed more Americans than World War I did, or more than the 9/11 terrorist attacks, by a factor of 50, doesn’t really bring it home until you know someone who’s had it.