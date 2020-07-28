Jessie Opoien: It’s past time for Wisconsin to have a mask order to fight the coronavirus

It’s become painfully clear that we cannot count on a shared sense of responsibility for the public good to protect us from preventable spread of the coronavirus.
Some people still believe COVID-19 is a hoax. Others seem to think they have some magical immunity from the virus that has infected more than 48,000 people in Wisconsin, more than 4.2 million people in the U.S. and more than 16.4 million worldwide. Still others just can’t be bothered to tie a piece of fabric across the bottom half of their face while in the presence of others.
Look, I kind of get that last part — wearing a mask feels weird, no matter how many cool patterns you have on display.
No one enjoys a sweaty face. Mask-ne is a real thing. If you put on lip gloss before you wear one (don’t do that), you end up with a sticky mess on your nose and your chin. If you’re a hirsute gentleman, you might end up with a goofy indentation in your beard (just ask my dad).
Your glasses will fog up. You’ll finally have to perfect the smize. Sometimes, even if you’ve committed to wearing a mask, you forget it, and then you feel like a jerk. The whole thing is kind of a bummer.
You know what else is a bummer? Hearing Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say: “If we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really think in the next four, six, eight weeks, we could bring this epidemic under control,” and then watching the number of cases rise as people continue to resist this small accommodation.
“Like herd immunity with vaccines, the more individuals wear cloth face coverings in public places where they may be close together, the more the entire community is protected,” Redfield, John T. Brooks and Jay C. Butler wrote in a July 14 editorial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
It gets worse when you know people who have been infected, of course, because we humans are a self-centered bunch and it’s hard to fully grasp the impact of such a massive pandemic. Even knowing that the virus has killed more Americans than World War I did, or more than the 9/11 terrorist attacks, by a factor of 50, doesn’t really bring it home until you know someone who’s had it.
That’s not the only way to understand it, though. It becomes a little more real when you discover you have family and friends who would be at serious risk for complications should they be infected. Or when you realize you, yourself, might fall into that “high-risk” category.
If that doesn’t do it, it might be the realization of how many people you know working on the front lines as essential workers, putting their own lives at risk to provide others with what they need.
Or it might be seeing a young relative who needs surgery at a time when health care resources are scarce and hospital stays carry a new set of risks. It might be knowing a friend diagnosed with a serious illness, whose spirits can’t be buoyed by visitors as a result of policies designed to limit exposure to this prolific virus.
In the shadows of these thoughts, a partial face covering isn’t such a heavy burden to bear.
“At this critical juncture when COVID-19 is resurging, broad adoption of cloth face coverings is a civic duty, a small sacrifice reliant on a highly effective low-tech solution that can help turn the tide favorably in national and global efforts against COVID-19,” Redfield, Brooks and Butler wrote in the JAMA editorial.
I wish reason were enough to convince people that wearing a mask is not a submission to tyranny; rather, it is a small step to ensure that we and our fellow citizens have a fighting shot at living to pursue the American dream — no matter how the image of that dream may change in the years to come.
But reason is not enough. A directive is needed.
Gov. Tony Evers’ reluctance to issue a statewide mask mandate is understandable, given the state Supreme Court’s swift shutdown of the stay-at-home order he issued in March. It is likely a mask order would face a similar challenge. Asked recently by reporters whether he would hesitate to issue such a mandate if he knew there would be no legal challenge, Evers firmly answered, "No."
But the threat of a challenge should not stop the governor from acting. Rather, it should spur an effort to educate Wisconsinites about the good masks can do.
“Critics will likely assail this policy as government overreach at its worst,” wrote Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and University of Washington Medical Center professor Vin Gupta in a Washington Post op-ed. “Moreover, they will repeat a widespread urban myth: that mask requirements simply haven’t worked. The truth, however, is that mask orders require continuous education and universal enforcement to be successful, and it is incomplete and incoherent mask orders that have had mixed or limited outcomes.”
Lawmakers who balk at the idea of an order issued by the executive branch should not walk away from the negotiating table; rather, they should seek to reach an agreement with the governor on a directive that all branches of government can support.
More than 30 states require people to wear face coverings in public. It’s time for Wisconsin to join the ranks. If that move faces a legal fight, it’s a fight worth having.
