Jessie Opoien: It’s long past time for the Andrew Cuomos of the world to stop harassing women

The look on Anna Ruch’s face was painfully familiar to just about every woman I know.
In the photo taken in September 2019, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held Ruch’s face in both hands as she looked up at him, her face screwed into a combination of grimace, laugh and distress signal.
As Ruch described it, the Democratic governor had, earlier that evening, given a speech toasting her newlywed friends, and then, after the ceremony — as she thanked him for his kind words — placed his hand on her bare lower back.
Per Ruch’s description, when she removed the governor’s hand from her lower back, he referred to her as “aggressive,” placed his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her. This is the moment her friend documented in a photograph.
There was no shame in his reaction. No embarrassment for grabbing the face of a woman he had never before met. No thought that, as the governor of New York, he might be on the more advantaged side of the power dynamic.
Ruch’s experience was unique for two reasons: 1) She wasn’t an employee of Cuomo or his administration, and 2) The moment of sexual harassment she describes was documented on camera.
Her story comes after two former Cuomo aides have also accused him of sexual harassment — for alleged offenses ranging from asking about an employee’s sexual history to kissing an aide on the lips.
“I felt so uncomfortable and embarrassed when really he is the one who should have been embarrassed,” Ruch told the New York Times.
Or, as Danielle Tcholakian put it as she described a similar experience she’d had with another powerful man in the state of New York: “I’d assumed it was my fault, that he’d only behaved that way because I had been unprofessional or provocative in some way.
“Like many women before me, I took responsibility for a man’s bad acts long before he ever even considered doing so.”
We do that, as women. We assume it’s our fault, one way or another.
We shouldn’t have worn that dress or put on that makeup or laughed so much at that joke.
We actively search for ways to undercut ourselves rather than shine a light on the ways men have treated us as lesser beings. We explain it away, again and again and again.
When we consider sharing these stories — and we all have these stories — we must consider the personal, professional and political implications of speaking up. These equations rarely weigh out in our favor.
And yet, women find the strength to speak up.
They are rarely rewarded for it.
Discrimination and harassment know no partisan bounds. The only upside to speaking out against these behaviors is that someone following in your footsteps might have an easier time.
It will not make it easier for you. In fact, it will probably make everything more difficult for you.
I can tell you that you are not alone, but you already know that, and it doesn’t make this any easier. Every woman before you has a story. Every woman among your contemporaries has a story. And every woman who is making her way into adulthood has a story, or will have one soon.
This won’t go away magically, and it won’t go away if we, as women, are the only ones who do anything about it.
We know the look on Anna Ruch’s face too well. And we can continue to share our stories. But it’s not really up to us. It’s not about what we’re wearing or the way we smile or the lipstick we choose. It’s about the men who continue to abuse their power. And it’s time for them to stop.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
