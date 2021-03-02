Jessie Opoien: It’s long past time for the Andrew Cuomos of the world to stop harassing women

We shouldn’t have worn that dress or put on that makeup or laughed so much at that joke.

We actively search for ways to undercut ourselves rather than shine a light on the ways men have treated us as lesser beings. We explain it away, again and again and again.

When we consider sharing these stories — and we all have these stories — we must consider the personal, professional and political implications of speaking up. These equations rarely weigh out in our favor.

And yet, women find the strength to speak up.

They are rarely rewarded for it.

Discrimination and harassment know no partisan bounds. The only upside to speaking out against these behaviors is that someone following in your footsteps might have an easier time.

It will not make it easier for you. In fact, it will probably make everything more difficult for you.

I can tell you that you are not alone, but you already know that, and it doesn’t make this any easier. Every woman before you has a story. Every woman among your contemporaries has a story. And every woman who is making her way into adulthood has a story, or will have one soon.