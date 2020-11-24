Jessie Opoien: It’s hard to be grateful for anything in 2020, but I’m giving it a shot for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is here, and it’s hard to be grateful this year.

It’s hard to say that, too. As Midwesterners, we’re supposed to be stoic, persistent, never complaining. Certainly not ungrateful.

But well, 2020 sucks. It’s hard to find things that inspire gratitude. In so many ways, this year has confirmed all of our worst suspicions about ourselves and our society.

We are selfish. We struggle to sacrifice immediate gratification for long-term fulfillment. Our elected officials can’t set aside their differences long enough to enact meaningful policies that could curb the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its effects on every aspect of our lives.

But if we are to get through this pandemic, we have to look for gratitude, and acknowledge it wherever we find it.

It does us no good to pretend that everything is OK and act as if this holiday season is like any other — but it also does us no good to sulk in the pall that hangs over this year. So, as much for myself as for anyone who is reading this, I’m going to take this time to share what I’m giving thanks for right now.