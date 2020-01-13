Jessie Opoien: Informed consent bill for pelvic exams gets welcome bipartisan support

“This is just common sense, right? Giving women dignity and transparency,” Brandtjen told me. “I think making sure that women are given the dignity of information, and that transparency is part of the system is incredibly important … I think anytime that we let people take control of their health, it gives more comfort in what’s going on in the process.”

Both Chris Taylor and Brandtjen credited Jacque with moving the bill forward from a conversation Taylor started with him, to a bill with more than 20 bipartisan cosponsors. Jacque told me he tries to introduce bills that address issues that fail “the common sense test.”

“Talking about what is both an invasive procedure but also one that is not medically necessary when it’s being performed (under anesthesia), I think consent is a very important part of that process,” Jacque said.