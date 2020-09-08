Jessie Opoien: In so many ways, Wisconsin is at the center of the political universe

A few years ago, I was offered a reporting job in Washington, D.C. It was a dream come true, but when the time came to say “yes,” I felt a tug.
It was Wisconsin. I wasn’t ready to let it go.
Wisconsin was, at the time, proving itself to be central to the country’s political universe. Gov. Scott Walker was about to launch a presidential campaign, and then-U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan would soon become speaker of the House after gaining national prominence from his failed 2012 vice presidential bid on Mitt Romney’s ticket. Kenosha native Reince Priebus was chairman of the Republican National Committee. For a state politics reporter, this was the jackpot, and I wasn’t about to squander it.
When Wisconsin stops being so important, I told myself, I’ll make the move.
Even after Walker ended his presidential campaign — urging others in the field to follow his lead and narrow the field to "candidates who can offer a positive conservative alternative to the current frontrunner” (Donald Trump) — Wisconsin rose to prominence once again as the Republican governor endorsed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who went on to win the state’s Republican primary, delivering one of the final victories for the cycle’s “Never Trump” movement.
As the 2016 general election approached, I’d sunk my teeth into the rematch between Sen. Ron Johnson and former Sen. Russ Feingold. Would the longtime progressive hero reclaim the seat he’d held for nearly two decades, or would the incumbent underdog pull off another unexpected win?
I saw the potential, thanks to close observation of Johnson’s fourth-quarter campaign efforts, for a surprise in the Senate race. What I didn’t see coming — like so many others — was Donald Trump’s 23,000-vote defeat of Hillary Clinton in my home state, which hadn’t given its 10 electoral votes to a Republican since 1984 — before I was born.
Wisconsin surely won’t be the center of the country’s political universe for much longer, I told myself. I’ll think about leaving when that changes.
We had a few state Supreme Court elections and some legislative special elections, all with national interest in the shadow of Trump’s victory. Wisconsin remained important.
Then came the 2018 governor’s race, with a historic outcome guaranteed no matter the result. Would Walker become the second Wisconsin governor to win a third four-year term? Or would Tony Evers, the Democratic state superintendent of public instruction, upset the eight-year-old apple cart and usher in the first year of split-party government in the state Capitol since 2011?
By this point, I knew better than to think Wisconsin wouldn’t be at the forefront of the 2020 presidential election. I could no longer convince myself that Wisconsin could ever be any less compelling than it was on the precipice of the “Cheesehead Revolution.”
I had no idea what was to come. That our state’s largest city would be chosen to host the Democratic National Convention, and that the convention would end up being held almost entirely virtually due to a global pandemic called COVID-19.
That our elected leaders would battle over how the state ought to respond to a public health crisis that has killed more than 1,000 Wisconsinites. That we would attract national headlines for a Republican-led Legislature that gaveled in and out in a matter of seconds when the Democratic governor called for a special session on gun legislation.
That the nation would, once again, have its eyes on us after police shot a Black man. That after Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, two protesters would die and third would be injured, allegedly at the hands of a 17-year-old vigilante with an assault rifle. That fires and smashed windows and destruction would overtake the streets of Kenosha and, to a lesser degree, Madison.
That responses to the shooting that left Blake paralyzed would, with few exceptions, fall along partisan and ideological lines, and that the same would be true of responses to those gunned down at the ensuing protest. That Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes would, for the second time, call on lawmakers to take up a set of policing reform bills — and that Republican leaders would respond by rejecting that call and declaring plans to form a task force that would focus on racial disparities, policing, public safety and education.
That Wisconsin might be forced, finally, to address head-on the factors that have led it to be one of the worst states in the U.S. for racial disparities on so many levels — from education to incarceration to income to unemployment — and that, despite all that we’ve gone through, we might come dangerously close to throwing away this opportunity.
That Trump, as president, would visit Kenosha and would not meet with Blake’s family. That former Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent, would also visit Kenosha, but would meet with Blake’s family — as would Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.
That we might choose to be divided, rather than united, by crisis.
That Wisconsin would once again be a battleground state in the presidential election, but this time, both campaigns would know it — and this time, a pandemic would undermine all of their efforts to reach voters.
I’ll stay as long as Wisconsin is important, I always told myself.
I never knew how important it would be. That it would come to exemplify so many of our country’s racial disparities. That it would quash even the smallest efforts to rectify them. That it would be one of the most heavily targeted states in an election that will, no matter the outcome, dramatically influence the trajectory of our nation.
We have enormous choices to make about the future of our state and our nation.
How do we respond to public health crises? How do we break down systemic racial disparities? And which elected leaders do we trust to make these charges?
On Nov. 3, it’s up to us to decide.
Wisconsin is, once again, the center of the American political universe. And I can’t imagine a more important place to be.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
