Jessie Opoien: In so many ways, Wisconsin is at the center of the political universe

I’ll stay as long as Wisconsin is important, I always told myself.

I never knew how important it would be. That it would come to exemplify so many of our country’s racial disparities. That it would quash even the smallest efforts to rectify them. That it would be one of the most heavily targeted states in an election that will, no matter the outcome, dramatically influence the trajectory of our nation.

We have enormous choices to make about the future of our state and our nation.

How do we respond to public health crises? How do we break down systemic racial disparities? And which elected leaders do we trust to make these charges?

On Nov. 3, it’s up to us to decide.

Wisconsin is, once again, the center of the American political universe. And I can’t imagine a more important place to be.

Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times.

