Jessie Opoien: If you want to defeat to Donald Trump in November, it may be up to you to do it

Throughout the country, Democrats are embroiled in fights that threaten to distract their voters from the goal that most share above all: making Donald Trump a one-term president.
One of those fights is about the party’s overall approach. Should it veer toward the left, toward the center or attempt to continue its uneasy tightrope walk between the two?
Other questions that tend to embroil people — especially in swing states like Wisconsin — are more narrowly focused about how to beat Trump on Nov. 3. Is it about turning out the base? Registering young voters? Boosting turnout in deep-blue cities like Madison and Milwaukee? Appealing to rural voters who once supported Barack Obama but have since backed Trump? Making a play for suburban conservatives who disapprove of the president’s behavior but support his economic policies?
Democratic strategist and former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe has a quick answer for those kinds of questions.
“In a state like Wisconsin, there's a very, I think, harmful debate in the Democratic Party about, is it all about turning out base voters or is it about swing voters? And somehow folks suggest you have to make a choice. Simple mathematics suggests you can't make a choice. You have to do enough of both to get to enough voters in a state like Wisconsin to beat Trump,” Plouffe told me in a phone interview last week.
But his real answer for what it will take for Democrats to win in November is that it’s up to individual Democrats. Maybe that sounds much too simple, but it’s a lot more than just showing up at the polls on Nov. 3. That’s the central message of Plouffe’s new book, “A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump,” which he’ll be discussing at the Madison Central Library at 7 p.m. on March 11.
It’s easy to feel small and inconsequential in any election, especially a presidential election. But Plouffe makes a strong case that even small actions done by one person in concert with others can make a huge difference.
The argument reminds me of a speech former First Lady Michelle Obama made in Madison in 2014 while campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke. Obama noted that Republican Scott Walker won the 2010 governor’s race by about 62,000 votes, or 10 votes per ward.
“Now, I know that every single one of you here today knows 10 people that didn’t vote in that last election and who you can get out to the polls in this one,” she said. “And everyone here is in that position. Find your 10 people — think like that. It takes 10 more people to change the course of an election. So let’s be clear: This one is on us.”
Plouffe put it this way: “If you're registering voters on a Saturday in October and 10,000 other people aren't (doing that) in Wisconsin, that could be the margin of victory. If you convince two people not to vote third-party on a weekend in October, and 10,000 other people do the same in Wisconsin, that can be the margin of victory. So I think you have to look at your volunteer activity through the aggregate.”
Wisconsin’s elections have only gotten closer since Michelle Obama made the 10-voters-per-ward argument. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 22,748 votes in 2016, and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers beat Walker by 29,227 votes in 2018. That’s about four votes per ward in each case.
“I think one of the barriers to activism is people not fully understanding how their own individual efforts make a difference,” Plouffe told me. “If you register two voters or maybe convince one person in an afternoon to switch their vote, that doesn't sound like much. But when you're joined by thousands of others that can make the difference.”
Plouffe’s book offers advice on how to help register voters and get them to the polls, how to fight misinformation and how to have productive, positive conversations with undecided or unmotivated voters. At its core, it’s about one-on-one conversations rooted in honesty, passion and civic responsibility. It includes suggestions for people who don’t live in battleground states, but highlights the extra responsibility for people in swing states like Wisconsin.
No matter how exhausting the primary fight might be, Democrats can’t wait until August or September to start their efforts, Plouffe argues. They can’t let themselves be paralyzed into inaction because of a bad day for their candidate. They can’t hope that Trump will run a bad campaign, nor can they rely on the Democratic candidate to run a perfect campaign.
But as much as Plouffe’s message is focused on beating Trump, he recognizes the importance of giving people something to vote for, not just against. As a key player in the “hope and change” Obama election of 2008, Plouffe still sees room for hope in the 2020 election.
“We have to have a nominee and a campaign … who says, there is reason for hope. This is a person that will get us back in the Paris Climate Accords on day one,” Plouffe said. “This is a person who will offer executive actions on gun safety and child care. This is a person who will fight as hard as they can to roll back the tax cuts for the wealthy. This is a person who will not divide the country, but try and unite us. This is a person who will embrace every person in this country, no matter their faith or their race or their sexual orientation.”
The internal debates are not without merit. But if Democrats’ priority is truly to defeat Donald Trump, it will take more than a strong candidate or a focused turnout strategy. It will take unity, and it will also take individual effort.
Or, as Plouffe said it: “There is no magical cavalry. The cavalry is us, which can be a scary thought, but I want everybody to look in the mirror and accept that responsibility.”
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
