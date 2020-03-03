Jessie Opoien: If you want to defeat to Donald Trump in November, it may be up to you to do it

No matter how exhausting the primary fight might be, Democrats can’t wait until August or September to start their efforts, Plouffe argues. They can’t let themselves be paralyzed into inaction because of a bad day for their candidate. They can’t hope that Trump will run a bad campaign, nor can they rely on the Democratic candidate to run a perfect campaign.

But as much as Plouffe’s message is focused on beating Trump, he recognizes the importance of giving people something to vote for, not just against. As a key player in the “hope and change” Obama election of 2008, Plouffe still sees room for hope in the 2020 election.

“We have to have a nominee and a campaign … who says, there is reason for hope. This is a person that will get us back in the Paris Climate Accords on day one,” Plouffe said. “This is a person who will offer executive actions on gun safety and child care. This is a person who will fight as hard as they can to roll back the tax cuts for the wealthy. This is a person who will not divide the country, but try and unite us. This is a person who will embrace every person in this country, no matter their faith or their race or their sexual orientation.”