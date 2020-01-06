Jessie Opoien: If you value a woman’s right to end a pregnancy, vote like it

I write now not to attack anyone’s sincerely held beliefs, as vehemently as I may disagree with them. I write to appeal to those who agree with me that abortion in the United States should be safe, legal and accessible.

I am here to preach to the choir.

Abortion rights in the U.S. are at risk. And in 2020, they are on the ballot.

Conservative Supreme Court justices have, for years, described the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling as “settled law.” But “settled law” is only settled until it’s not. Lower courts are required to abide by settled law. The Supreme Court can overturn it.

And that’s what 207 members of Congress — including Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson and Reps. Glenn Grothman, James Sensenbrenner and Bryan Steil — are asking it to do, with Roe and with Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

If you need a refresher on these two landmark decisions, here you go: Roe legalized abortion in the U.S. Casey, while upholding Roe, prohibited states from placing an “undue burden” on access to abortion. Together, they work to keep abortion safe, legal and accessible — in theory.