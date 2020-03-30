Jessie Opoien: If you think you need mental health help in this pandemic, get it. I’m glad I did.

I’m telling you this because I know I’m not the only person who needed that nudge, and because I know the circumstances we’re in now — where fear, grief, anxiety and isolation are constant companions — will only increase the need for mental health services.

Doing a mental health check-in with a professional during the time of coronavirus can be an amusing experience, if you’re someone like me who takes comfort in finding things to laugh about during the bad times. Questions I answered just a few weeks ago on a checklist that ranked me at a Goldilocks-satisfying “moderate” on the depression scale take on new meaning living under the specter of COVID-19.

Do I have trouble falling asleep? YES. Am I often worried something bad will happen? YES. Do I have trouble concentrating? CONSTANTLY. Would I feel this way if all of (gestures wildly around) this weren’t happening? I have no idea.