Jessie Opoien: If you think you need mental health help in this pandemic, get it. I’m glad I did.

About a month ago, I did something that was pretty tough for me.
I sat down with my doctor and told her I thought I might need to talk to someone. You know, a mental health kind of someone.
Even for me — someone who has dealt with mental health challenges (depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder) for most of her life, someone who was raised in a supportive environment that attached no stigma to these issues — this was difficult.
I’ve often thought that no amount of external support could quiet the internal hesitations that have prevented me from speaking up, but that’s not entirely true. External support helped get me here — supportive family and friends, people I know who have been open about this on social media, even people I don’t know who have been brave enough to share their stories.
So on Friday, I had my second appointment with a behavioral health clinician. The second, just like the first, was over the phone, because the time I realized I could use help from a medical professional happened to coincide with the time that we all started to limit our physical contact with each other.
But even though it was on the phone, it was good. It helped.
I’m telling you this because I know I’m not the only person who needed that nudge, and because I know the circumstances we’re in now — where fear, grief, anxiety and isolation are constant companions — will only increase the need for mental health services.
Doing a mental health check-in with a professional during the time of coronavirus can be an amusing experience, if you’re someone like me who takes comfort in finding things to laugh about during the bad times. Questions I answered just a few weeks ago on a checklist that ranked me at a Goldilocks-satisfying “moderate” on the depression scale take on new meaning living under the specter of COVID-19.
Do I have trouble falling asleep? YES. Am I often worried something bad will happen? YES. Do I have trouble concentrating? CONSTANTLY. Would I feel this way if all of (gestures wildly around) this weren’t happening? I have no idea.
“It’s ironic, really, that in a time when we need each other, we aren’t able to be physically close to each other. We need to be six feet apart, we can’t meet for happy hours, we can’t go visit our parents or our grandparents in a nursing home or assisted living facility, but … physical distancing really is the way to stop the spread of this disease, and it does not have to equate to social dislocation, disconnection or isolation,” said state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm during the state’s coronavirus media briefing Friday.
“We also know that being isolated, fear of getting sick, stress from work, child care, food, other pressures, can all pile up to make you feel overwhelmed, anxious, and even depressed,” Palm said. “Telling someone about how you’re feeling isn’t a sign of weakness. It’s necessary for all of us to survive in this anxious and ever-changing situation.”
I couldn’t agree more.
[Jessie Opoien: Here’s what we can do locally to help people who have lost their jobs to the pandemic]
COVID-19 — and the social isolation, the illness, the death, the loneliness, the grief and the feelings of helplessness that come with it — will challenge even those of us who think we’re immune to these obstacles.
We’re all afraid. Many of us are alone — far more than usual.
We’re worried about ourselves, our parents, our grandparents, our children, our friends, our relatives — hell, we’re worried about everyone, because it seems like every day this virus affects another group of people we thought might be spared.
“Both the anxiety of contracting the disease as well as the increase in loneliness and isolation can worsen and trigger symptoms” of mental illness, according to a guide from the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
NAMI has a helpful online guide with a list of suggestions and resources for those struggling with the mental health implications of COVID-19. Tips include being mindful of news consumption, taking care of yourself, finding distractions and helping others.
What I can add to that is a strong suggestion that, if you feel — even for a handful of moments — that you might do better with some help, do whatever you can to get it.
If you have a primary care physician, start there. See if the two of you can figure out what’s right.
You can also call 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs” to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. And if you don’t know what you need or where to call, dial 211 to get connected with resources that might help.
Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It is not a failure.
It is, in fact, the opposite.
It’s doing what you need to do to take care of yourself. And you’re worth it. I promise you that.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!