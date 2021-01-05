Jessie Opoien: If you give Donald Trump a democracy, he’s going to ask for your unconditional loyalty

“What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change. He went golfing this weekend. It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on Jan. 20. He’s tweeting about filing some lawsuits, those lawsuits will fail, then he’ll tweet some more about how the election was stolen, and then he’ll leave.”

— an anonymous senior Republican official quoted in the Washington Post, Nov. 9, 2020

If you give Donald Trump a democracy, he’s going to ask for your unconditional loyalty.

When you give him your unconditional loyalty and he loses an election, he’ll probably ask you for a coup.

You’ll tell everyone to forget the initial counts and recounts and legal challenges, because the real results don’t come until the states’ electoral votes are cast on Dec. 14.

When the attempted coup is underway, he’ll ask for a golf club. Then he’ll turn on the TV to make sure his tweets are being covered.