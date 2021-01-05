Jessie Opoien: If you give Donald Trump a democracy, he’s going to ask for your unconditional loyalty

“What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change. He went golfing this weekend. It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on Jan. 20. He’s tweeting about filing some lawsuits, those lawsuits will fail, then he’ll tweet some more about how the election was stolen, and then he’ll leave.”
— an anonymous senior Republican official quoted in the Washington Post, Nov. 9, 2020
If you give Donald Trump a democracy, he’s going to ask for your unconditional loyalty.
When you give him your unconditional loyalty and he loses an election, he’ll probably ask you for a coup.
You’ll tell everyone to forget the initial counts and recounts and legal challenges, because the real results don’t come until the states’ electoral votes are cast on Dec. 14.
When the attempted coup is underway, he’ll ask for a golf club. Then he’ll turn on the TV to make sure his tweets are being covered.
When he turns on the TV, he might notice his lawsuits are failing. So he’ll probably ask for some members of Congress to support them.
You’ll tell everyone to forget the initial counts and recounts and legal challenges and the states’ electoral votes, because the real results don’t come until the electoral votes are counted in Congress on Jan. 6.
When 126 House Republicans support a lawsuit to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, but the Supreme Court rejects it, he’ll call it a “rigged election.”
He’ll keep tweeting.
He might get carried away and start spreading conspiracy theories about voting machines.
He might say he “won Wisconsin big” even though, after a recount of the state’s two most populous counties, Joe Biden won by more than 20,000 votes.
He may even call Georgia’s secretary of state and encourage him to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s election results in his favor — after calling on swing state governors and legislators to do the same.
When he’s done with his tweets and his phone calls, he’ll probably want to have some executive time.
A staffer will have to fix up a little schedule for him, with “many calls and many meetings.”
He’ll dig in, calling Republican senators who accept the results of a legitimate election the “surrender caucus.”
He’ll probably ask the senators who are still casting doubt on the election to tell their constituents a story.
So they’ll weave a yarn that stokes baseless allegations of election fraud, and most of them won’t want to say much about it.
But when Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is asked, he’ll take his act to Meet the Press, local talk radio, Fox News and Newsmax.
He’ll say there’s “all kinds of evidence” of voter fraud. He’ll claim widespread “irregularities.”
None of these claims will be supported. He’ll vow to continue these baseless investigations in the Senate.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan will say these efforts are “anti-democratic and anti-conservative,” and that they “strike at the foundation of our republic.” The fact that they will fail, he’ll say, does not mean they won’t “do significant damage to American democracy.”
Conservative columnist George Will will call the senators who support these efforts the country’s “most dangerous domestic enemies."
Then Donald Trump will want to legitimize his efforts to subvert democracy, which means he’ll need some quotes from U.S. senators, like Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz.
He’ll tweet their quotes and stand back to watch people share them.
Looking at the tweets will remind him of the coup he asked for.
So he’ll ask, again, for your unconditional loyalty — election results be damned.
And chances are, if he asks for your unconditional loyalty, he’s going to want a democracy to take down with it.
With apologies to Laura Numeroff and her children's book, "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie."
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
