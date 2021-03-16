Jessie Opoien: If they’re being canceled, why are the Ron Johnsons of the world getting so much coverage?

I’d say you can’t make this stuff up, but someone already did.
If you watched Netflix’s “Death to 2020,” in which Lisa Kudrow plays a “non-official” conservative spokeswoman — channeling Kellyanne Conway, among others — named Jeanetta Grace Susan, you know what I’m talking about.
“Look, the fact — which doesn’t care about your feelings — is that online, and in the media, conservative voices are being silenced,” Kudrow’s character says. “I’ve said this before. I’ve said this on my YouTube channel. I said it on Joe Rogan. On the Jordan Peterson kayak podcast. I said it on Tucker Carlson — twice, actually. And I said it in my New York Times bestseller, ‘Conservative Voices Are Being Silenced.’ It’s a point I have to make over and over, because conservative voices are being silenced.”
In a case of life imitating art, Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal on Monday, declaring in the headline, “I Won’t Be Silenced by the Left.”’
“I’m amazed but not surprised. Those who seek political advantage by dividing the nation hurl the worst possible accusations to silence anyone who challenges their left-wing agenda,” Johnson wrote in remarks published by one of the largest newspapers in the U.S.
Johnson’s column came as he faced widespread criticism for saying — during an interview with a nationally syndicated conservative radio host — that he didn’t feel threatened during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection perpetrated by Trump supporters, but likely would have if Black Lives Matter or antifa protesters were the ones storming the Capitol.
Johnson has, of course, also said that he condemns the Capitol riots. He’s said this in multiple published and broadcast interviews.
And all of these comments Johnson has made — about the election, about the Trump impeachment trial, about the attack on the Capitol, about COVID-19 — have been reported on by state and national media. His comments have been pilloried and praised by politicians and pundits.
He has not been silenced.
To claim that one’s voice is being silenced because of one’s politics is de rigueur among a certain subset of Republicans. You might have noticed, because you’ve heard these claims of censorship and “cancel culture” on cable TV, or on the local news. Or on the radio. Or maybe you’ve read them in newspaper stories, or in an op-ed somewhere.
It’s a miracle, then, that Johnson could publish his op-ed with such a prominent national publication. And that his colleague, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, could warn millions of viewers, by way of Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, that if conservatives didn’t stand up for themselves, they would be “unable to speak … do business … (or) be heard.” And that Fox hosts and guests could discuss their fears of being canceled or silenced or censored more than 900 times in January alone, according to a Washington Post analysis.
It might be true that some people want Johnson to be silenced. I gathered as much when I tweeted a quote from a recent radio interview in which he insinuated that Joe Biden’s mental acuity is declining.
“You seem to be helping Johnson with his gaslighting,” read one response. “Thank you so much for amplifying Ron Johnson what would I do without people like you that literally have a megaphone affect for the most vile s--- in politics,” offered another. “Why are you amplifying this? Seriously, what the f--- is wrong with you?” asked yet another.
I can’t answer that last question, but I can say with certainty that no one with any power to do so is attempting to silence Johnson — or any other Republican politician who possesses this particular persecution complex.
If voters listen to what he’s saying and decide not to re-elect him in 2022 — if he chooses to break from his 2016 pledge not to run — well, that’s another matter entirely.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
