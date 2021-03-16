Jessie Opoien: If they’re being canceled, why are the Ron Johnsons of the world getting so much coverage?

It might be true that some people want Johnson to be silenced. I gathered as much when I tweeted a quote from a recent radio interview in which he insinuated that Joe Biden’s mental acuity is declining.

“You seem to be helping Johnson with his gaslighting,” read one response. “Thank you so much for amplifying Ron Johnson what would I do without people like you that literally have a megaphone affect for the most vile s--- in politics,” offered another. “Why are you amplifying this? Seriously, what the f--- is wrong with you?” asked yet another.

I can’t answer that last question, but I can say with certainty that no one with any power to do so is attempting to silence Johnson — or any other Republican politician who possesses this particular persecution complex.

If voters listen to what he’s saying and decide not to re-elect him in 2022 — if he chooses to break from his 2016 pledge not to run — well, that’s another matter entirely.

Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times.

