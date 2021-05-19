Jessie Opoien: I’m going back to writing political news and couldn’t be happier

As the story goes, Thomas Wolfe borrowed the title for his 1940 novel from the writer Ella Winter, who asked him during a 1937 dinner, “Don’t you know you can’t go home again?”
I’m hopeful they were both wrong, because that’s what I’m trying to do.
After two years as the Cap Times’ opinion editor, I’m returning to political reporting — and I couldn’t be more thrilled to make the move.
Being asked to oversee this paper’s editorial pages was a tremendous honor. In an effort to foster an environment where intelligent, nuanced discussions could thrive, I worked to diversify the voices featured in our opinion section in terms of gender, race, age and ideology. The role offered me a direct connection to our readers — who write letters, offer comments and submit op-eds — and that helped me better understand the issues that are most important to our audience.
The problem is that I never really got comfortable on the opinion side of things, and I fiercely missed reporting every day from the moment I left it. I truly enjoyed the opportunity to publish other people’s perspectives, but coming up with my own hot takes proved challenging when I could never fully turn off my reporter brain. It turns out having a last name with most of the same letters as the job only gets you so far.
So I’m going back to the only job that’s ever felt like home — reporting on Wisconsin politics and government.
It’s not the same home I left two years ago, so I guess there’s some truth to Winter’s wisdom. But unlike the scenario Wolfe described to prompt that comment, this home has only gotten better since I left. And that’s because Briana Reilly moved in, and Katelyn Ferral stuck around.
Reilly — who came to the Cap Times from WisPolitics — is as well-sourced as she is talented, and as hard-working as she is knowledgeable about the inner workings of our state Capitol. I was delighted when she brought her dedication and expertise to the Cap Times in 2019, and it’s a great privilege to now have the opportunity to partner with her in efforts to report on the politics and policies that influence the way we all live and work in Wisconsin.
It’s also an immense honor to return to working with Ferral, whose investigative reporting has uncovered abuses in venues from a Wisconsin veterans home to National Guard units nationwide. While she’s not focused full-time on politics, her tenacity and aptitude bring immeasurable value to the beat.
The three of us have different interests and approaches to political journalism, but we share a commitment to fairness, honesty and reporting that serves the public. That’s why I’m so excited to join them, and why I know we’ll be such a strong team.
The three of us will share coverage of a statehouse that often finds itself in the eye of a national media storm, where decision-making is fast-paced and the implications are far-reaching. I know we'll be able to provide strong team coverage of a beat that's crucial for Madison and statewide readers alike.
Some of you will wonder how I can report fairly after working in opinion for two years. If you’re familiar with my reporting work, I hope you’ll remember that and find that my record answers that question. If you’re not, I hope you’ll take the chance to get to know me and allow me to address any concerns you might have.
I want to make clear that the door is open for anyone with concerns to discuss them with me. Not only am I personally committed to reporting with fairness, accuracy and nuance — the Cap Times shares this commitment as an institution, and our editors prioritize it in all that we do.
This last year — the isolation, the fear, the loss — has forced a lot of us to reflect on our lives and what we value. For me, that’s meant spending more time with my parents once it was safe, deepening relationships with my friends (and in some cases, reconnecting with some I’d lost touch with), taking more time for belly rubs and wrasslin’ with my dog, and realizing that if there’s something I love doing — that fulfills me and makes my life feel worthwhile most days — I should find a way to do that thing.
For me, that thing is reporting.
I can’t wait to get back to it. It will be — once again — an honor to tell your stories.
