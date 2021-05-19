Jessie Opoien: I’m going back to writing political news and couldn’t be happier

The three of us will share coverage of a statehouse that often finds itself in the eye of a national media storm, where decision-making is fast-paced and the implications are far-reaching. I know we'll be able to provide strong team coverage of a beat that's crucial for Madison and statewide readers alike.

Some of you will wonder how I can report fairly after working in opinion for two years. If you’re familiar with my reporting work, I hope you’ll remember that and find that my record answers that question. If you’re not, I hope you’ll take the chance to get to know me and allow me to address any concerns you might have.

I want to make clear that the door is open for anyone with concerns to discuss them with me. Not only am I personally committed to reporting with fairness, accuracy and nuance — the Cap Times shares this commitment as an institution, and our editors prioritize it in all that we do.