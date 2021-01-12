Jessie Opoien: How Jan. 6 shook my faith in American democracy

There was a time when I believed that most of us fundamentally want the same things for this country, and that we just disagree on the best ways to get them.

How do we achieve and promote peace? How do we best educate our children? What can we do to keep our people healthy? How can we give every one of us the best chance at the American dream?

We disagree on the details, I believed. Often, those disagreements run deep, and sometimes, they seem insurmountable. But fundamentally, we want this great American experiment — our democracy — to succeed.

And fundamentally, I believed, we appreciate that our profound disagreements over these matters make our country stronger, as long as we all know that we’re working toward a common goal.

I believe many of us still want this democracy to succeed. I want to believe most of us still do.

But my faith is shaken.