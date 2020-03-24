Jessie Opoien: Here’s what we can do locally to help people who have lost their jobs to the pandemic

I wanted to write about how I’ve been going for long walks and cooking healthy dinners, and how I made a spreadsheet of all the nonperishable goods and spices in my kitchen with their expiration dates so I won’t end up with too many cans of chickpeas and not enough crushed red pepper the next time I prepare a meal.

I wanted to write about how I miss being around people and how I’m trying to find new ways to stay connected from a distance, and how dogs make everything better and how video chats with friends and family help with the loneliness.

That’s what I wanted to write. But the thing is that I am one of the lucky ones. The crushing weight of the fear we all share, that we or our loved ones will contract COVID-19, is the worst of my problems.

My job allows and actually encourages me to work from home during the pandemic. I don’t depend on tips. I have health insurance. For now, I am OK.

Too many of my friends are not in this position. They are health care workers on the front lines, they are grocery store and pharmacy employees stocking shelves and selling us what we need to survive, they are musicians who used to travel from gig to gig to earn their money.