Jessie Opoien: ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ captures a spirit we should embrace

Have yourself a merry little Christmas.

Let your heart be light.

Next year, all our troubles will be out of sight.

Our hearts will not be light this Christmas.

COVID-19 has stolen too many lives this year — without even counting the ones we lost too soon to other causes entirely.

For too many, tomorrow never came.

For too many, tomorrow will come, but without the person who makes it worth living through each day.

And for so many of the rest of us, the tomorrows keep coming — but we don’t know when we’ll be able to spend them with the people we love.