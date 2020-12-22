Jessie Opoien: ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ captures a spirit we should embrace

Have yourself a merry little Christmas.
Let your heart be light.
Next year, all our troubles will be out of sight.
Our hearts will not be light this Christmas.
COVID-19 has stolen too many lives this year — without even counting the ones we lost too soon to other causes entirely.
For too many, tomorrow never came.
For too many, tomorrow will come, but without the person who makes it worth living through each day.
And for so many of the rest of us, the tomorrows keep coming — but we don’t know when we’ll be able to spend them with the people we love.
For many of us, there are no in-person holiday happy hours with coworkers or friends, no family dinners, no gift exchanges gathered around the tree, no ice skating dates followed by sips of hot cocoa. Our nieces and nephews won’t see us during this holiday season, and we hope their young memories of us are strong enough to last until the next time we can be together. Our grandparents won’t see us this year, and we pray they’ll make it through another to see us again when it’s safe.
It’s not exactly what Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine had in mind when, in 1943, they wrote “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” But it’s close.
They wrote it for the movie “Meet Me in St. Louis,” which was released in 1944 in the midst of World War II. When Judy Garland sang the iconic song, it was as the teenaged Esther, offering what hope she could to her younger sister, Tootie (played by Margaret O’Brien), as their family prepared to move from St. Louis to New York.
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the Yuletide gay
Next year all our troubles
Will be miles away
This is the hope that we all hold. And it’s one that our elders held more than 75 years ago, as Selma Parker wrote in the Dec. 24, 1944 edition of the Cap Times, in a column titled, “This Will Be a Strange Christmas, Darling.” Parker wrote on behalf of “scores of Madison wives, spending Christmas alone” while their husbands fought overseas.
“I’m warning you now that when you get home, there’s going to be a temporary reaction to all this practical, lonely living,” Parker wrote. “I’ll probably be the most clinging vine in history … and because I’ve held back so long, I may weep foolish, feminine tears against your shoulder.”
The promise that all our troubles might be miles away a year from now feels lofty — and I’m not even going to try to figure out these “foolish, feminine tears.” But the truth is that it was, indeed, a “strange Christmas” in 1944. The Battle of the Bulge was underway, which would result in more than 100,000 U.S. Army casualties.
All this country could see, at that time, was loss, fear and defeat. The promise of being reunited with a loved one would turn anyone into “the most clinging vine,” just as it does today when we dream of once again spending holidays with those we hold dear.
Once again as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Will be near to us once more
There is reason for hope, as the curtain falls on 2020. Vaccines are making their way to us. Friends and families are finding creative ways to connect from afar. New infections and deaths are both declining in Wisconsin after a frightening spike.
We can take that hope into 2021, and let it serve as a reminder that the sacrifices we’re making this holiday season will — God willing — allow us to enjoy holidays with our loved ones for years to come.
For the front-line workers who put their own lives on the line so that we may continue ours, for the people fighting for their lives in this holiday season, and for those whose lives were extinguished by this virus — we will do this for all of them. We will wear masks. We will stay home as much as we can. We will muddle through.
Someday soon we all will be together
If the fates allow
Until then we'll have to muddle through somehow
So have yourself a merry little Christmas now
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
