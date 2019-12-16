Jessie Opoien: Hallmark’s about-face on ads with same-sex couples is encouraging, but it shouldn’t have been a tough call in the first place

If the Hallmark Channel’s executives were starring in one of their own Christmas movies, the uproar over their decision to pull ads featuring lesbian couples kissing would have ended with them learning a lesson — taught by a small child or by a jovial old man with a striking resemblance to Santa Claus — and realizing, just in time for the town’s holiday pageant, that love is love and in the Year of our Lord 2019, there’s no place for the homophobic sniveling of a group like One Million Moms.
They would apologize for their narrow-mindedness and invite the newlyweds to pull the lever to light the Christmas tree while the townspeople — residents of a quaint village called Sugar Cookie or Noble Fir — watched and cheered, overcome with joy. The women would stand in a gazebo and kiss, and snow would fall and bells would ring, and the jovial old man (Was it really Santa? Could it be?) would turn toward the camera and wink.
Life, of course, is not a Hallmark movie. But Santa or not, the network’s execs may have learned their lesson after all — just in time for the holidays. But maybe not.
Hallmark is about as likely to stop facing homophobic pressure campaigns as I am to leave behind my big-city (OK, medium-sized city) newspaper job to resuscitate a failing gift shop/antique store/holiday-themed resort because I fell in love with a man named Leo or Liam or perhaps even Nikolaus (Could he be Santa? Could he be?) who’s raising his daughter on his own after his wife’s tragic death.
The question, then, is what does Hallmark do when it faces the next homophobic pressure campaign? Their first move for the most recent one was beyond disappointing.
Anyone reading a column about Hallmark Christmas movies quite likely already knows what I’m referring to, but here’s a quick recap: The wedding planning website Zola had placed a series of six ads on the Hallmark Channel (which is currently in the thick of its “Countdown to Christmas” programming), each featuring couples standing at the altar. In some of the ads, the couples kiss. Some of the ads feature same-sex couples; some feature heterosexual couples.
The group One Million Moms — a division of the American Family Association dedicated to fighting the “immorality, violence, vulgarity and profanity the entertainment media is throwing at your children” — launched a campaign protesting the network’s move of “forcing tolerance and acceptance of homosexuality” by putting children “face-to-face with the LGBT agenda.”
It worked.
Hallmark rejected the ads — but only the ones featuring a lesbian couple. A network spokesman initially told the New York Times the ads violated Hallmark’s standards with its “public displays of affection” — not addressing the fact that the heterosexual couples’ kisses didn’t violate any network policies, or that nearly every Hallmark Christmas movie ends with a heterosexual couple engaged in the public display of affection known as kissing. Zola responded by ending its advertising relationship with the network, affirming that “all kisses, couples and marriages are equal celebrations of love.”
I’m not here to say that Hallmark should be forced to air any advertising or programming that it finds objectionable or that runs counter to the brand’s values. Just as Zola was free to cease advertising with the network, Hallmark was free to reject Zola’s ads.
That’s capitalism, folks.
What I am here to say is that the Hallmark Channel should have a good, long think about what its values are, and make them clear to those of us who have been loyal consumers for years. That way, we can make an informed choice about whether that loyalty will continue, or whether we will take our viewership elsewhere.
Both Netflix and Freeform have made their values clear.
“This is what happens when you focus all your energy on exclusion instead of clever plotlines. Call us, @Zola. We celebrate the holidays with everyone,” the Freeform account tweeted Saturday
And those companies have done so as they’ve expanded their holiday programming to tap into the “silly Christmas rom-com” market Hallmark once cornered.
That’s capitalism, folks.
I fell hard into the Hallmark Christmas universe when I needed an escape from the darkness and cynicism I saw too often in my job as a political reporter. It was a happy place, where love and kindness prevailed.
It was encouraging to see that the network had, in recent years, made efforts to feature more black characters and couples in its movies — even if those efforts haven’t yet gone far enough. The effort suggested that the network saw value in telling stories that prioritized love and kindness for everyone.
And it’s encouraging, now, that after facing backlash for rejecting the Zola ads, the Hallmark Channel has reversed course and apologized. Hallmark Cards president and CEO Mike Perry said in a statement Sunday night that the company made the “wrong decision,” apologizing for the “hurt it has unintentionally caused.”
The network plans to re-establish its relationship with Zola, and will work with the LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD to “better represent the LGBTQ community” in its products.
That’s the kind of network I want to support — not the kind that bows to homophobia and delivers pusillanimous explanations for its actions.
Sunday’s decision was a good first step — but I’ll be watching closely for the follow-through. The hard truth is that Hallmark has spent the last few years talking a good game about its commitment to telling diverse stories, but the bulk of its catalog is still overwhelmingly straight and white. In the meantime, other networks and platforms are running laps around Hallmark in that regard.
If Hallmark can rise to the occasion, I’ll be there with them. If not, I hear Netflix has some titles featuring “Lesbians Joyfully Existing And Also It's Christmas Can We Just Let People Love Who They Love.”
Or maybe I’ll just go find a struggling tree farm to save and marry Nikolaus, its handsome owner who is probably definitely not Santa Claus.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.