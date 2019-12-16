Jessie Opoien: Hallmark’s about-face on ads with same-sex couples is encouraging, but it shouldn’t have been a tough call in the first place

If the Hallmark Channel’s executives were starring in one of their own Christmas movies, the uproar over their decision to pull ads featuring lesbian couples kissing would have ended with them learning a lesson — taught by a small child or by a jovial old man with a striking resemblance to Santa Claus — and realizing, just in time for the town’s holiday pageant, that love is love and in the Year of our Lord 2019, there’s no place for the homophobic sniveling of a group like One Million Moms.

They would apologize for their narrow-mindedness and invite the newlyweds to pull the lever to light the Christmas tree while the townspeople — residents of a quaint village called Sugar Cookie or Noble Fir — watched and cheered, overcome with joy. The women would stand in a gazebo and kiss, and snow would fall and bells would ring, and the jovial old man (Was it really Santa? Could it be?) would turn toward the camera and wink.

Life, of course, is not a Hallmark movie. But Santa or not, the network’s execs may have learned their lesson after all — just in time for the holidays. But maybe not.