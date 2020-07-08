Jessie Opoien: Gun violence, climate change motivate Assembly candidate Heather Driscoll

Driscoll, 40, has fought for reforms to Wisconsin’s gun laws for years as an activist with the Wisconsin Coalition for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Everytown for Gun Safety. Now she wants to take the fight to the Legislature as the representative for Wisconsin’s 76th Assembly District.

“I’ve just been seeing across Wisconsin so much harm that’s being done to people and it’s motivated me to want to run and work on the issues that I’ve been already advocating for and organizing on in the community,” Driscoll told me.

Although gun safety is a primary focus of Driscoll’s activism and her campaign platform, she’s far from a single-issue candidate. She’s also passionate about preserving and expanding access to health care and advocating for environmental justice.

Driscoll is also savvy about the political power the seat holds. Because it’s a safe seat for Democrats, she knows she would be well-positioned to look beyond Madison’s isthmus to help candidates in tougher races throughout the state.

Democrats can talk a good game about fighting to get out of the minority, but Driscoll has already demonstrated her commitment to the effort, having knocked on doors in potentially flippable districts for Democratic candidates like Kriss Marion, Jeff Wright and Alyson Leahy.