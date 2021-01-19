Jessie Opoien: For Joe Biden’s inauguration, words of hope from Barack Obama 12 years ago

The cold was the kind that drilled its way into your bones, no matter how many warmers you packed into your boots or how many cups of hot apple cider you bought from kids at sidewalk stands on your way to the National Mall.

From the bitterness of winter, Barack Obama drew inspiration from Thomas Paine in his Jan. 20, 2009 inaugural address, quoting a passage from “The American Crisis” that George Washington had read to his troops at McConkey’s Ferry on the Delaware River in 1776: "Let it be told to the future world … that in the depth of winter, when nothing but hope and virtue could survive … that the city and the country, alarmed at one common danger, came forth to meet (it).