Jessie Opoien: For Joe Biden’s inauguration, words of hope from Barack Obama 12 years ago

The cold was the kind that drilled its way into your bones, no matter how many warmers you packed into your boots or how many cups of hot apple cider you bought from kids at sidewalk stands on your way to the National Mall.
From the bitterness of winter, Barack Obama drew inspiration from Thomas Paine in his Jan. 20, 2009 inaugural address, quoting a passage from “The American Crisis” that George Washington had read to his troops at McConkey’s Ferry on the Delaware River in 1776: "Let it be told to the future world … that in the depth of winter, when nothing but hope and virtue could survive … that the city and the country, alarmed at one common danger, came forth to meet (it).
“America: In the face of our common dangers, in this winter of our hardship, let us remember these timeless words,” Obama said. “With hope and virtue, let us brave once more the icy currents, and endure what storms may come. Let it be said by our children's children that when we were tested we refused to let this journey end, that we did not turn back nor did we falter; and with eyes fixed on the horizon and God's grace upon us, we carried forth that great gift of freedom and delivered it safely to future generations.”
Obama called for a “new era of responsibility — a recognition on the part of every American that we have duties to ourselves, our nation and the world.
Twelve years to the day later, Obama’s vice president, Joe Biden, will place his hand on his family’s Bible and swear to “faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States” and, to the best of his ability, to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
And 12 years after Obama was sworn in as the nation’s first Black president, Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to serve as vice president.
Twelve years to the day later, our country is in the winter of another heavy hardship. Some 400,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and vaccine distribution is moving slowly. Nearly 1 million are seeking unemployment assistance — the most in five months — and more than 5 million are currently receiving it.
The pandemic has disproportionately hurt people of color, and women are bearing the brunt of the recession it has caused. And just two weeks ago, a mob of thousands of people who sought to undermine this democracy sieged the U.S. Capitol, prompted and provoked by President Donald Trump.
Four civilians and one police officer died as an immediate result of the attack, while dozens of other officers were injured and one died by suicide days later. The House voted on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the assault, and he awaits a Senate trial. Opponents of his impeachment have argued — despite encouraging a president who for four years did nothing but sow rancorous divisions — that punishing Trump will only distract from the “unity” the country should now seek.
“The instinct to move on, to reconcile, to have unity, is going to be very strong, and if we see any lessons from that from history, that almost always comes at the expense of Black equality,” New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones said on Jonathan Capehart’s "The Sunday Show.”
“I do think the country will survive, but I think the country’s been very damaged by this," she added. "And it’s not going to be an easy fix where we can just say, ‘We’re sorry, let’s move on.’ If we learned from what happened in Reconstruction, there have to be serious consequences and there has to be a serious effort to really show that we will not allow this type of violence to rule our politics in this country.”
The question Biden and Democrats must answer, as posed by Hannah-Jones, is what “reuniting with people who are willing to overthrow our democracy in the service of holding on to white power” looks like. “How does one then unify with them without actually being dismissive of the Black Americans whose votes are what caused all of this?”
We are in what Washington Post columnist Matt Bai has called a “Cold Civil War.”
We are forced to contend with the fact that electing a Black president to serve two terms did not rid our country of its racist underpinnings — and that the myth of a post-racial America was met with the reality of a post-truth America.
“Ordinary Americans living through a Cold Civil War need to know this about our president — that he will reach out to cultural secessionists but tolerate not a whiff of actual rebellion,” Bai wrote.
Twelve years ago, I was an 18-year-old college freshman who road-tripped to our nation’s capital with a group of student journalists, months after casting my first vote, and shivered on the National Mall for the privilege of witnessing history. A friend and talented photojournalist photographed me jumping, joyfully (with questionable fashion choices) in front of the U.S. Capitol.
Today, I am a 30-year-old journalist, and my friends in D.C. — talented journalists and political staffers — are photographing an armed National Guard presence three times larger than the official number of U.S. troops currently in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria combined; an FBI sign seeking information on the Jan. 6 insurrectionists; and the venerable dome of the “people’s house,” guarded now from the forces that ambushed it just weeks ago.
Faced with a political reality that seems almost devoid of hope, I return to the words of a president whose campaign relied on it — whose vice president will now lead this nation.
In this winter of our hardship, let us remember Barack Obama’s timeless words: “Starting today, we must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and begin again the work of remaking America.”
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
