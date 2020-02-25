Jessie Opoien: Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and what happened in Vegas

“Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop-and-frisk,” she continued. “Look, I'll support whoever the Democratic nominee is. But understand this: Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

No, Michael Bloomberg is not Donald Trump. But aren’t you all tired of letting these old, rich, white guys run things? Even a little bit?

And then Klobuchar took her aim, pointing out a Bloomberg campaign memo that urged his opponents to drop out of the race.

“You know, I have been told as a woman, as someone that maybe no one thought was still going to be standing up on this stage, but I am because of pure grit and because of the people out there, I've been told many times to wait my turn and to step aside,” Klobuchar said. “And I'm not going to do that now, and I'm not going to do that because a campaign memo from Mayor Bloomberg said this morning that the only way that we get a nominee is if we step aside for him.”

I am qualified. I deserve to be here. You will not push me around.