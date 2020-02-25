Jessie Opoien: Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and what happened in Vegas

Don’t let them see you get angry. Don’t lecture. Don’t interrupt. Don’t let them know you didn’t find that joke funny at all, not even a little bit.
Be feminine, but in a nonthreatening way. Be attractive, but not too sexy. You know, like a mom, but not like one of those moms who’s let herself go. But for God’s sake, don’t look like you’re trying too hard. Be like one of those women who’s beautiful but doesn’t know it, the kind boy bands and country singers write songs about.
Be smart, but don’t let them find out you’re the smartest person in the room. Be qualified — really, you’d better be overqualified — but not intimidating.
Be likable. Be like one of the guys — but not too much like one of the guys (see rules 1-11).
These are the — mostly unspoken — rules we internalize as women seeking positions of consequence. And with each woman who runs for office and dares to bend or break them, we move one step closer to seeing them dismantled.
That’s what made last week’s Democratic debate performances by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar so deliciously satisfying.
For starters, with Warren speaking for 16 minutes and 35 seconds, and Klobuchar clocking in at 16 minutes and three seconds, the Nevada debate was the first time two women have had the most speaking time during a presidential debate.
That might sound like an arbitrary statistic, but consider that before this election, only five women had ever stood onstage during a presidential debate.
Warren and Klobuchar used their time well — Warren, especially.
She did not come to this debate to play. She wasted no time taking former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg to task for sexist comments he had previously made.
"I'd like to talk about who we're running against: a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians,’” Warren said in her first remarks of the evening. “And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."
I know you are very important, but I regret to inform you that those jokes, sir, they weren’t funny.
“Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop-and-frisk,” she continued. “Look, I'll support whoever the Democratic nominee is. But understand this: Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”
No, Michael Bloomberg is not Donald Trump. But aren’t you all tired of letting these old, rich, white guys run things? Even a little bit?
And then Klobuchar took her aim, pointing out a Bloomberg campaign memo that urged his opponents to drop out of the race.
“You know, I have been told as a woman, as someone that maybe no one thought was still going to be standing up on this stage, but I am because of pure grit and because of the people out there, I've been told many times to wait my turn and to step aside,” Klobuchar said. “And I'm not going to do that now, and I'm not going to do that because a campaign memo from Mayor Bloomberg said this morning that the only way that we get a nominee is if we step aside for him.”
I am qualified. I deserve to be here. You will not push me around.
There were stumbles, too, to be sure. Warren was kind enough to come to Klobuchar's defense when she was pressed on her failure to remember the name of the president of Mexico in a Telemundo interview — because we all forget names sometimes — but still. And Klobuchar's suggestion that nominating a woman as a presidential candidate would put an end to sexism on the internet was beyond baffling.
But there was something liberating — invigorating, even — about watching these two smart, driven, talented, qualified women, toss aside the unspoken rules and be themselves. Their smart, driven, talented, qualified selves.
As a headline on a recent column by the Washington Post’s Monica Hesse read: “Warren and Klobuchar stopped tone-policing themselves. It created the realest debate moments yet.”
It’s OK to be angry about injustice. It’s OK to assert yourself. It’s OK to call people out when their jokes are hurtful. It’s OK to be feminine, or not. It’s OK to be the smartest person in the room, not just the smartest woman in the room.
It’s OK to remind them why you’re here. That you’re qualified. That you deserve to be here.
That’s what Warren and Klobuchar did on the debate stage in Las Vegas. And like the women who have stood before them and alongside them, they are paving the way for generations to come.
Forget the rules. Where have they gotten us so far?
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
