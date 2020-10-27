Jessie Opoien: Don't take Wisconsin — or the future of the nation — for granted

Donald Trump won’t suddenly change to become a better commander or a better man. As (vice presidential candidate) Sen. Kamala Harris has said: The president he has been is the president he will be. Our country, and all of those who serve it, deserve so much better.”

Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang put it this way when we spoke last week for am upcoming episode of my "Wedge Issues" podcast: “We’ve all seen that Donald Trump is not the guy that's going to help our country get back on its feet, … We need young people to help clean up this mess. And I tell young people all the time that it's not your fault that this mess has been left to you. But we need your help to clean it up. There's just no other way it's going to get done.”

Where Wisconsin goes, Yang continued, the country is likely to go. Trump defeated Clinton here by less than a percentage point in 2016.

“You have the future of our nation in your hands in Wisconsin,” he told me.

It’s of little use to lay out any kind of policy argument at this point. The question before us is not a policy quibble; it is a choice that will determine the trajectory of the nation — or, as Biden would say, the soul of the nation.