Jessie Opoien: Does Joe Rogan’s endorsement of Bernie Sanders mean the podcast host has changed?

Knowing that a high percentage of Rogan’s millions of listeners are not politically active in the traditional sense makes me share David’s skepticism. I have a hard time seeing the endorsement translate into a lot of Sanders votes in the primaries.

On the other hand, it’s possible that Rogan’s political commentary will help engage some new voters in the process. It’s possible, too, that thanks to his endorsement, his listeners will opt to support a progressive candidate.

"I usually find that you win elections when more people support you," U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan — a Sanders supporter — told Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel this weekend in Iowa, when asked about Rogan’s endorsement. "Maybe it's a sign that he's listening to Bernie, and he's gonna come around."

Maybe it is.

Forgive me if I don’t accept that assumption without some proof.

And allow me to quote my columnist hero, Connie Schultz, again: “We’re either allies, or we’re not. This is not a purity test, but it is surely a test of our character.”