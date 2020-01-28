Jessie Opoien: Does Joe Rogan’s endorsement of Bernie Sanders mean the podcast host has changed?

My columnist hero, Connie Schultz, is fond of saying, “We can't ask people to change and then not give them the chance to.”
I like it when she says this. It’s a good reminder that serves us well when we’re inclined to hold onto grudges longer than we should.
I’d like to offer a corollary to that rule: When people tell us they’ve changed, it’s OK to look for proof.
Case in point: Joe Rogan and his endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary.
To be clear, the controversial podcast host himself hasn’t tried to persuade anyone that he’s changed — which is worth noting. But some supporters of Sanders, in defense of his decision to embrace Rogan's endorsement, have claimed that it is evidence that Rogan has overcome his proclivity for boosting conspiracy theories, transphobia, misogyny and racism.
Forgive me if I’m not convinced yet.
This is not to say that Sanders should have rejected the endorsement on its face (although I will argue that his campaign should not have celebrated and promoted it), and it’s certainly not to suggest that Sanders is the first politician to accept an endorsement from a problematic but influential figure (Vox’s Dylan Matthews does a good job of laying out that history here).
But this should be considered as an opportunity for Sanders, his supporters and Democratic primary voters to hold Rogan and his listeners accountable. If they support a progressive candidate, they ought to support progressive values.
The sort of progressive values that were not on display when Rogan compared a black neighborhood to the movie “Planet of the Apes” on an episode of his enormously popular “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The sort of progressive values that would keep white nationalists like Gavin McInnes or conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones off of the show.
Rogan, announcing his endorsement of Sanders, praised the senator “as a human being,” along with his ideological consistency.
“He's been insanely consistent his entire life. He's basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from,” Rogan said.
Sanders’ national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray highlighted that ideological consistency in a statement Friday that did not mention Rogan by name, released after the campaign shared a video promoting the endorsement.
"Sharing a big tent requires including those who do not share every one of our beliefs, while always making clear that we will never compromise our values. The truth is that by standing together in solidarity, we share the values of love and respect that will move us in the direction of a more humane, more equal world,” Gray said.
Not everyone was so taken with the campaign’s quick embrace of Rogan’s support.
“We should always be willing to educate individuals who operate from a place of bias but we should not directly or indirectly validate or celebrate them,” said Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David in a statement that expressed disappointment with Sanders’ promotion of the Rogan endorsement.
Knowing that a high percentage of Rogan’s millions of listeners are not politically active in the traditional sense makes me share David’s skepticism. I have a hard time seeing the endorsement translate into a lot of Sanders votes in the primaries.
On the other hand, it’s possible that Rogan’s political commentary will help engage some new voters in the process. It’s possible, too, that thanks to his endorsement, his listeners will opt to support a progressive candidate.
"I usually find that you win elections when more people support you," U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan — a Sanders supporter — told Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel this weekend in Iowa, when asked about Rogan’s endorsement. "Maybe it's a sign that he's listening to Bernie, and he's gonna come around."
Maybe it is.
Forgive me if I don’t accept that assumption without some proof.
And allow me to quote my columnist hero, Connie Schultz, again: “We’re either allies, or we’re not. This is not a purity test, but it is surely a test of our character.”
That leads me to this: We do not benefit from purity tests. We do benefit from values tests. And this is the difference: We can’t ask people to change and then not give them the chance to. But when people tell us they’ve changed, it’s OK to look for proof.
I’ll be looking.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.