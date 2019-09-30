“The current cultural environment has been thirsty for something uplifting and inspiring,” Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law, Pat Houston, told Rolling Stone when the legendary singer’s cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” was released posthumously by way of a collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo.
Thirsty? I’ve been parched.
To borrow a phrase from “30 Rock,” everything’s the worst.
I don’t know if it’s worse now than it has been at any other point in the last few years, or if we’re all just running out of patience. But whatever it is, blasting Whitney and Kygo on repeat makes it feel a little better.
I’m not going to write a whole column about “Higher Love,” although I’ve definitely thought about it. What I am going to talk about is that thirst for something uplifting, and how I’ve sought to quench it lately.
One of my favorite things about being a reporter — especially one who covered politics — was being introduced to points of view I might not otherwise encounter up close. I love learning from people why they think what they do, and as a reporter, I had the opportunity (and responsibility) to ask questions to better understand someone’s perspective so that I could communicate it to others.
As a columnist, I still have the opportunity to do that — but there’s no expectation that my own point of view won’t be a factor in these conversations. That’s new for me, and it’s still strange sometimes to go out on a limb to share why I think a certain way.
Another thing that’s new for me: hearing from people who disagree with me, not because of the way I reported a story, but because of an opinion I hold.
When those disagreements aren’t soul-sucking, they can be incredibly rewarding.
A few weeks ago, I wrote some columns reacting to a spate of mass shootings, ultimately arguing in favor of some gun control proposals. One of the first people I heard from was someone who disagreed with me — on this, and I’d venture to guess, several other big issues. He didn’t want to scream into the void or lecture me; rather, he acknowledged the arguments I’d made, shared a few articles he thought did a good job of explaining the counterpoints and offered his personal perspective. The conversation started from a place of mutual respect — each of us safe to share why we feel the way we do, without fear that the other would dismiss those beliefs or resort to personal attacks.
We each wished to understand the other better, so we agreed to have coffee and talk it out. Neither of us changed the other’s mind. But we learned things, debated them and — when we stepped away from the initial point of contention — found more general areas of agreement than not.
Not long after that, I wrote about the U.S. Air Force’s consideration of Madison’s Truax Field to house a squadron of F-35 fighter jets — arguing that it would be a good thing for Madison as long as vulnerable communities aren’t disproportionately harmed.
To describe some of the responses I received as “heated” would be a massive understatement. And I get it. It’s a contentious debate that taps into uncomfortable questions about defense, war, race, poverty, prosperity and sustainable growth.
I said this shortly after publishing the column, and I still mean it: There are smart people who disagree with me about the F-35s, and I welcome those discussions. Since the column ran, I’ve benefited from them.
In this case, most of the people who disagreed with me are people with whom I agree on most significant issues. In some ways, this made those initial conversations more uncomfortable. But it also allowed us to enter those discussions with a foundation of trust — a shared belief that our disagreements didn’t make the other a bad person, that we are working toward shared goals with differences of opinion on how to reach them.
And so, once again, I learned from the people who contacted me, and I hope they gained something from those conversations, too. We may not have changed each other’s minds, but we moved the ball forward and got to a better place.
All of these conversations are continuing. I am still listening and still learning.
My promise to you, the person reading this, is that I will do the same for you when you disagree with me. All I ask is that you trust that I will listen, and extend the same trust to me.
A key outlier to the experiences I’ve described was a reader who, a few weeks ago, approached me in person — angry, passionate, finger-wagging — and unwilling to engage. This reader wanted to yell into the void, and it so happened that in that moment, I was standing in it.
I promise you, even if you are angry, passionate, finger-wagging — I will engage with you, if you will do the same with me.
I first heard Houston’s take on “Higher Love” while driving along I-39/90, headed toward a vacation with friends in Kentucky and away from my inbox. Her delivery of the lyrics is clearer and sharper than Winwood’s original — a plea that we’d all do well to heed:
“Think about it, there must be a higher love /
Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above /
Without it, life is wasted time /
Look inside your heart, and I'll look inside mine.”
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
