Jessie Opoien: COVID-19 advocacy leads to an Assembly run for Madison’s Francesca Hong

Because as Hong will tell you, food has always been political, and it is very much at the center of pandemic policy debates.

She has been one of the loudest local voices advocating for small businesses in the service industry since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It started with a letter to Evers written in March on behalf of more than 75 Wisconsin restaurants, bars, chefs and farmers. It asked for policies that would extend emergency unemployment benefits to workers furloughed during the coronavirus crisis; it called for eliminating the sales and use tax and the payroll tax, and also for implementing rent and loan abatement for workers.

She hasn’t let up since then. She has used social media to highlight the things that aren’t working in the state and federal government’s efforts to help the service industry survive this pandemic, to promote other local businesses, to share mental health resources and to create a community for people who are struggling.

In conversation now, she stresses that the service industry recovery will take time — and the industry as we know it might look very different. As a business owner, she’s thinking about her own restaurant differently now. Morris Ramen launched a limited takeout menu earlier this month; the kitchen also cooks free meals for those in need and offers free biweekly meals for service industry employees.