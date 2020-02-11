Jessie Opoien: Celebrating Mark Witherspoon and journalism grounded in public service

His reputation at Iowa State — and throughout college media across the country — as a dynamic, brilliant and dedicated adviser precedes him, and it prevails among his advisees long after their time at the Iowa State Daily is done.

I’d heard of “Spoon” from alumni before I walked into the Daily newsroom as a nervous but determined freshman, but I could have never known how integral he would be in shaping my journalism career and those of my friends and peers — many of whom were there to celebrate the honor at the INA convention in Des Moines.

So much has changed in the way we share and consume journalism — certainly in the 10-plus years I’ve been doing it, not to mention in his 40-plus — but the tenets of the profession remain constant. Spoon teaches an approach to journalism that is grounded in its service to both democracy and humanity. He teaches journalism grounded in humility.

It comes from his own commitment to live “a life of service.” And, as he often says, journalism is “the greatest public service anyone can ever do.” That’s because journalists, if they’re doing it right, give people the information they need to make “educated and informed decisions about how to improve their lives and the lives of their communities.”