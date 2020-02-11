Jessie Opoien: Celebrating Mark Witherspoon and journalism grounded in public service

I took a trip to Iowa over the weekend, as the last of the satellite trucks and caucus campaign staff cleared out and journeyed on to New Hampshire.
I wasn’t there to partake in the politics, for once. I was there to watch the Iowa Newspaper Association honor a man who has shaped — and continues to shape — the lives and careers of generations of journalists who have learned from him.
I’m privileged to be one of them. He’ll grumble about me giving him this attention, I’m sure, but what good is a column if you can’t use it to write about people who have made the world a better place?
So, let me tell you a little bit about Mark Witherspoon, the editorial adviser at the Iowa State Daily, who received the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Distinguished Service Award on Friday.
The INA Distinguished Service Award honors longtime journalists “for their contributions to the newspaper profession and to their communities.” It’s one of the two most prestigious honors the association awards every year.
“Distinguished service” is an understatement for what Spoon, as he is known, has given aspiring journalists in his 30 years of teaching and advising at Texas Christian University, Southern Methodist University and, since 1999, Iowa State University.
His reputation at Iowa State — and throughout college media across the country — as a dynamic, brilliant and dedicated adviser precedes him, and it prevails among his advisees long after their time at the Iowa State Daily is done.
I’d heard of “Spoon” from alumni before I walked into the Daily newsroom as a nervous but determined freshman, but I could have never known how integral he would be in shaping my journalism career and those of my friends and peers — many of whom were there to celebrate the honor at the INA convention in Des Moines.
So much has changed in the way we share and consume journalism — certainly in the 10-plus years I’ve been doing it, not to mention in his 40-plus — but the tenets of the profession remain constant. Spoon teaches an approach to journalism that is grounded in its service to both democracy and humanity. He teaches journalism grounded in humility.
It comes from his own commitment to live “a life of service.” And, as he often says, journalism is “the greatest public service anyone can ever do.” That’s because journalists, if they’re doing it right, give people the information they need to make “educated and informed decisions about how to improve their lives and the lives of their communities.”
Spoon is selfless and tireless in his mission to develop new generations of excellent journalists. To that end, his family is also owed a debt of gratitude for every demand his students have placed on his time as he has graciously worked to balance the needs of all who rely on him.
Nearly everything I know about good reporting is something I learned from Spoon. As I share that knowledge with younger journalists I meet today, I lament that they’re getting the watered-down version from a protegee instead of from the man himself.
But while I might lack the gravitas that comes with more than 40 years of reporting and advising, I think I’ve got the gist of the lessons.
Live life one day at a time. Let each day be an opportunity to do better. Be fair. Be accurate. Be honest. Strive for excellence. Apologize and learn from it when you fall short. Listen to the receptionist as much as you listen to the CEO. Hold the powerful accountable. Tell the stories that need to be told. Tell the stories that aren’t being told. Celebrate the First Amendment. Practice journalism that strengthens democracy. Practice journalism that lifts up humanity.
It’s easy to get lost in the distractions of this job. When I do, I try to remind myself of these lessons. I try to remind myself to live a life of service.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.