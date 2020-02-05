Jessie Opoien: Bipartisan bill aimed at PFAS contamination in Wisconsin is a welcome start

It started with a few families in my hometown and the surrounding communities. There were far more questions than there were good answers.

What are PFAS? How dangerous are they? How long have authorities and companies known about those dangers? Are the fish from our lakes and the crops from our soil safe to eat?

Can we still drink our water?

What’s going to happen to those of us who have been drinking it our whole lives?

In 2013, Tyco Fire Products — which has since merged with Johnson Controls — discovered that manufactured chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances had contaminated soil and water near its Marinette fire technology center, which has operated since 1962. The company waited four years to share its findings with the Department of Natural Resources, disclosing that it believed PFAS contamination had spread beyond the immediate vicinity of the plant.

The DNR determined, in 2017, that the company’s property has some of the highest concentrations of PFAS — known as “forever chemicals” because of their ability to exist for centuries — in the state of Wisconsin.