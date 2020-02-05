Jessie Opoien: Bipartisan bill aimed at PFAS contamination in Wisconsin is a welcome start

It started with a few families in my hometown and the surrounding communities. There were far more questions than there were good answers.
What are PFAS? How dangerous are they? How long have authorities and companies known about those dangers? Are the fish from our lakes and the crops from our soil safe to eat?
Can we still drink our water?
What’s going to happen to those of us who have been drinking it our whole lives?
In 2013, Tyco Fire Products — which has since merged with Johnson Controls — discovered that manufactured chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances had contaminated soil and water near its Marinette fire technology center, which has operated since 1962. The company waited four years to share its findings with the Department of Natural Resources, disclosing that it believed PFAS contamination had spread beyond the immediate vicinity of the plant.
The DNR determined, in 2017, that the company’s property has some of the highest concentrations of PFAS — known as “forever chemicals” because of their ability to exist for centuries — in the state of Wisconsin.
Tyco and Johnson Controls are far from unique in using PFAS. They are in firefighting foams, yes, but they’re also in some food packaging, non-stick cookware, waxes, cleaning products and more. Most people in the U.S. have some level of PFAS in their blood, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which has been measuring PFAS blood levels in the population since 1999.
Exposure to PFAS has been linked to high cholesterol levels, an increased risk of thyroid disease, decreased female fertility and an increased risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women. Some research has also tied PFAS exposure to kidney and testicular cancer, hormonal and immune system disruptions, and liver and pancreatic illnesses.
“There seem to be a lot of people in this area that have thyroid problems, who have various forms of cancer,” former Marinette Mayor Doug Oitzinger told Cap Times reporter Steven Elbow in December. “(But) it’s all anecdotal. There’s no study, there’s nothing where we can say this is a clear, direct, irrefutable link between the contamination and the illnesses that they’re suffering.”
The lack of clear evidence and explanation is, indeed, a challenge. But Oitzinger is right — the prevalence of these particular illnesses and cancers, especially among young people, was the kind of thing kids like me noticed growing up in Marinette. It’s the kind of thing that makes me heartsick when I read about the connections between these chemicals and the health of generations of people who grew up in my corner of the state.
People like my friend Craig Koller, who, at the age of 31, is a three-time testicular cancer survivor. Koller, who graduated from Marinette High School one year before me, now lives in Wauwatosa. He grew up in Marinette drinking rural well water and playing high school football “while watching the plumes of black, acrid smoke drift over us from less than a half-mile away at the Tyco Fire Technology Center.”
There were 75 men in Koller’s graduating class of 2007 and there have been four diagnosed cases of testicular cancer in that group, including his own. Nationally, the chance of developing testicular cancer is about one in 270, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
“One of the primary linkages from PFAS contamination and poisoning is testicular cancer. That’s more than 10 times the national average. The math is simple, and it adds up to one big problem,” Koller told me. “If we don’t take it seriously now, I fear it will be too late.”
Koller and I are both grateful to see lawmakers doing the necessary work to address this threat.
Just a little more than two years after we first started to learn the extent of the contamination in the Marinette and Peshtigo area, two lawmakers — state Sen. Dave Hansen, D-Green Bay, and Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette — broke through the partisan gridlock that too often rules the day in Madison. They introduced a set of strong proposals that could truly improve a problem plaguing northeastern Wisconsin — and, as we’re starting to learn, the rest of the state. Koller will testify in favor of the bills during a public hearing at the state Capitol on Thursday.
The legislation would require the DNR to create emergency rules establishing groundwater, surface water, drinking water and air emission standards for PFAS. It would provide more than $1 million to the DNR to test water systems and sample wildlife for PFAS contamination, and to provide temporary drinking water or treatment systems to affected areas. It would allocate $5 million over the two-year budget period to fund grants for municipalities to investigate and address PFAS pollution, and additional funding for universities to research ways to destroy the chemicals.
The legislation would also provide free blood testing — covered by those responsible for PFAS pollution — for people living in or near contaminated areas in the greater Marinette area, along with a cancer cluster study in the same region.
I’m far from the only broken record lamenting the lack of bipartisan cooperation in our Capitol, which makes me all the more encouraged by every instance of lawmakers looking past broader ideological differences to propose needed solutions.
“We have a lot of work to do in a short time to get this passed by both houses and to the Governor for his signature,” Hansen and Nygren said in a joint statement. “But just as we have been committed to finding this compromise, we are committed to getting this done and the bill becoming law.”
Gov. Tony Evers has already promised to sign the legislation if it makes it to this desk. Legislative leadership should make it a priority, and lawmakers should support the effort to pass it.
The people of Marinette — and the rest of Wisconsin — deserve it.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
