Jessie Opoien: Assembly candidate Ali Maresh makes vulnerability a strength

Among her priorities would be passing legislation to ban conversion “therapy” in Wisconsin and updating the state’s nondiscrimination laws to include gender identity.

“As an openly gay woman, I would certainly be pushing those efforts at the state Capitol,” she said. “As far as we've come, and we have, there is still a significant number of people in our state and in our country that oppose our rights. That’s the reality of the situation. There were about 10,000 people that signed a petition to have the pride flag removed (from the state Capitol). I think we need to face that reality a little more head-on.”

It’s too easy, Maresh said, to stay stuck in our silos and tune others out, rather than actively seeking out people who think differently from us.

She’s right about that, and it’s a refreshing attitude in today’s political environment.

“The best thing to do is sit across the table from somebody you would disagree adamantly with,” Maresh said. “We can’t sit across the table now, but we can have a phone call, a Zoom meeting. I do believe that’s part of the solution.”

Doing that requires us to make ourselves vulnerable. That’s a lesson we can all take some notes on from Maresh.