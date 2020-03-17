Jesse Cheng: Sanders, not Biden, will save the game

There’s something comforting about Joe Biden. He’s like that Little League coach who’s been around forever — the guy with the big smile who has everything in the playbook down to a system. He may be getting on in his years, and he may not be quite as on the ball as he used to be. But Joe knows the game. And we know Joe.
It makes sense why he’s been scoring big at the ballot box. In Coach Joe, many of us see the restoration of order and certainty — the return of an old, familiar system. We feel that if we play it safe and get behind him, he’s the one with the best shot of leading the team to victory. Bernie Sanders’ vision of the sport may have been nice to dream about for a while. But who wants to reinvent the game when everyone is already so tired?
Yes, we’re all so tired. This may be why it’s easy to forget that with the order and certainty of the old system came the guarantee of getting shafted by it. Sure, there were players who came out ahead. But those players weren’t us. We didn’t even get uniforms. We watched from the sidelines as others took the field under bright lights. We hauled in their equipment and fetched them water. Then we picked up trash, re-chalked the baselines and dragged ourselves out of bed the next morning for more of the same.
This was why a lot of good voters gave the keys of the country to our current President: Donald Trump, superstar team manager! But as much as the old system sapped the life out of us, the bizarro presidency it spawned has only added bewilderment to our drudgery. Foul balls have become home runs. Rich kids from the tee-ball squad suit up for fast-pitch playoff games. And at the end of the day, we’re still the ones cleaning up the locker room.
It’s tempting to welcome back a smiling face we recognize. But if we do, we’re just asking for the old system to grind us under its heel again. Then another Trump will take the helm. Then maybe another Coach Joe after that. This will continue until the turf we play on is all torn up, and what’s left of the sport bears no resemblance to the game we grew up with.
We cannot forget: this unhinged presidency is a direct product of that playbook we already know so well. We can no longer have a manager of the system without bizarro chaos waiting to pounce on us. Now that Mr. Hyde has burst onto the scene, Dr. Jekyll doesn’t have the power to make him go away. They’re the same person, flip sides of the same coin. If we ask for one, the other will always be creeping in the shadows.
Yes, we’re all so tired. But the more worn out we feel, the more urgent it becomes to change a system that’s rigged to benefit a privileged few. We must go all in on the only candidate who, for decades, has insisted that everyone is a player who gets a turn at bat: the ball girls, the water boys, the kids who watch from afar, scared to be chased away, the children of the immigrants who cut the grass. We must scrap the old system entirely. We must demand nothing less than fair play.
Let’s not forget how we got here. Let’s not accept that this spiral downward is the only choice we have. We save this country by acting not with fear or with exhausted resignation, but with a refusal to quit, and an undying love of the game we must rightfully reclaim as our own.
Jesse Cheng is an assistant professor of social and cultural sciences at Marquette University.
