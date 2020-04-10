Jesse Cheng: Sanders has shown us that our best selves are progressive

Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the Democratic primary. But the coronavirus crisis has only underscored the truth of a central pillar of his revolutionary vision: that for many Americans, what we need to feel truly safe cannot be separated from the duty that we feel to give. In a time of uncertainty, Sanders has revealed to us who we are and the society we wish for ourselves.

This dark hour has made clear that we cannot take for granted even the most basic necessities of life. We require food on the table, a roof over our heads, household provisions, payments on our phone plans. We want the lights to work and water to come out of the tap. Now, as always, we use toilet paper.

We might think of the income needed for baseline subsistence as a “living wage.” And with our survival instincts triggered and too many people unable to work, Sanders has realized that Americans want this support guaranteed especially to those most vulnerable to catastrophe.

At the same time, most of us wouldn’t be content to simply take free money and watch TV all day. During the indefinite prolongment of social distancing and uncertain employment, we might have discovered a call to spend our waking hours connecting with others, doing meaningful things for people and society.

