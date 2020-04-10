Jesse Cheng: Sanders has shown us that our best selves are progressive

Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the Democratic primary. But the coronavirus crisis has only underscored the truth of a central pillar of his revolutionary vision: that for many Americans, what we need to feel truly safe cannot be separated from the duty that we feel to give. In a time of uncertainty, Sanders has revealed to us who we are and the society we wish for ourselves.
This dark hour has made clear that we cannot take for granted even the most basic necessities of life. We require food on the table, a roof over our heads, household provisions, payments on our phone plans. We want the lights to work and water to come out of the tap. Now, as always, we use toilet paper.
We might think of the income needed for baseline subsistence as a “living wage.” And with our survival instincts triggered and too many people unable to work, Sanders has realized that Americans want this support guaranteed especially to those most vulnerable to catastrophe.
At the same time, most of us wouldn’t be content to simply take free money and watch TV all day. During the indefinite prolongment of social distancing and uncertain employment, we might have discovered a call to spend our waking hours connecting with others, doing meaningful things for people and society.
We might have asked ourselves how satisfied we’ve actually been with the jobs we’ve had. We might have thought about applying our talents to improving services that affect everyone’s well-being—health care, for example, or education. We might be interested in preserving the planet, or even repairing the literal connections — roads, bridges, power grids — that hold our country together.
This guaranteed opportunity to help the nation that’s now helping us might be called a “jobs for all” program.
Of course, the private sector also offers great potential for meaningful work. But wherever we’re employed, Sanders has understood that purposeful connection goes well beyond our day jobs. We want to help our cooped-up children pursue enriching experiences. We desire to support causes and off-the-clock projects we believe in, many of which can help society deal with the fallout of this experience. We seek stronger relationships through exploring our emotional and spiritual lives with others.
And so we might want a government that uses its wherewithal and culture-setting influence to ensure “decent pay”: a living wage plus more to reflect the social value of these time and money investments in ourselves as social beings. This would be an important example of how good regulations can help establish a “humane economy.”
Next, as we worry about a highly contagious disease with no known vaccine or cure, we’d certainly think about needing funds for medical expenses. But we might instead ask the government to retain this money so that it can pay our health care bills for us. One reason for this, Sanders has recognized more than anyone, is because many of us are already too anxious to deal with deductibles, co-pays and conflicts with insurers. Another reason, however, is that the government could use its power to get rid of the cost, time and effort that come with insurance, so that it would end up paying significantly less.
These funds that we let the government keep might be referred to as “taxes.” This single-payer system would be called “Medicare for All.”
At this point, we might feel considerably reassured about the future. But then we might realize how unsettled the world must seem for young people who will be finishing their formative education in a few weeks. We might encourage high school graduates to take some time to pursue technical or liberal arts training to become employable, informed members of society. We’d therefore ask the government to directly pay for these education programs through “tuition-free college.”
We might also recognize that the elderly, now more than ever, are among society’s most vulnerable individuals, physically and socially. We might feel that given their lifetime of service, we should take special care to make sure they’re treated as people with dignity, deserving of more than bare subsistence. The contributions specifically earmarked for such support might be thought of as the “expansion of Social Security.”
What do we Americans want for ourselves? If the above choices make sense, then we realize that even in crisis, we can’t answer this question without asking what we want for others. We are generous and responsible, forward-thinking and broad-minded, rational and compassionate, hard-working and humane. We are, at heart, progressives. And although Bernie Sanders is no longer in the race, he will continue to show us in this moment of truth that our most genuine selves also happen to be our best ones.
Jesse Cheng is an assistant professor of social and cultural sciences at Marquette University.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!