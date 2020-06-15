Jesse Cheng: How the new constitutional amendment should protect victims of police brutality

Marsy’s Law, the recently passed constitutional amendment to strengthen crime victim rights in Wisconsin, was endorsed by 145 chiefs of police, 57 county sheriffs, and the state’s most prominent law enforcement associations. But how will the law be applied to victims of police brutality? If law enforcement agencies are sincerely committed to repairing relationships with angry and fearful communities, they must make a series of pledges to these future victims — a gesture whose symbolism would be backed by the force of law.

The additional protections under the new amendment share common elements with versions of Marsy’s Law adopted in other states. But much of this language has been interpreted in conflicting ways across the country. Wisconsin has a clean slate in how the provisions of Marsy’s Law are to be enacted. We could leave these ambiguities up in the air to be eventually battled out in the courts. The better alternative, however, is for law enforcement organizations to offer full transparency, upfront, about how they will apply the amendment to preserve the “dignity, respect, courtesy, sensitivity and fairness” that are due the victims of police misconduct — including the family member survivors of lethal violence.

