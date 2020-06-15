Jesse Cheng: How the new constitutional amendment should protect victims of police brutality

Marsy’s Law, the recently passed constitutional amendment to strengthen crime victim rights in Wisconsin, was endorsed by 145 chiefs of police, 57 county sheriffs, and the state’s most prominent law enforcement associations. But how will the law be applied to victims of police brutality? If law enforcement agencies are sincerely committed to repairing relationships with angry and fearful communities, they must make a series of pledges to these future victims — a gesture whose symbolism would be backed by the force of law.
The additional protections under the new amendment share common elements with versions of Marsy’s Law adopted in other states. But much of this language has been interpreted in conflicting ways across the country. Wisconsin has a clean slate in how the provisions of Marsy’s Law are to be enacted. We could leave these ambiguities up in the air to be eventually battled out in the courts. The better alternative, however, is for law enforcement organizations to offer full transparency, upfront, about how they will apply the amendment to preserve the “dignity, respect, courtesy, sensitivity and fairness” that are due the victims of police misconduct — including the family member survivors of lethal violence.
First, law enforcement agencies should establish a transparent process for themselves, not prosecutors, to formally recognize individuals as victims who are entitled to Marsy’s Law protections. Police would understand such protections to apply even if criminal charges are not yet filed, or never will be. There is precedent for this. In both North and South Dakota, before any charges were brought, police officers involved in fatal shootouts invoked Marsy’s Law to claim victim status for themselves, blocking public disclosure of their identities under the law’s protection of privacy. Law enforcement must officially acknowledge those they have harmed as victims, particularly in communities where skepticism about the prospect of prosecution runs high.
Second, a major provision of the new law allows victims to refuse any request from the accused wrongdoer for interviews or evidence. Notably, this refusal may extend to requests from “any person acting on behalf of the accused.” Law enforcement should interpret this to prohibit any questioning after the use-of-force incident by any member of the involved officers’ department. This approach would address fears that law enforcement agents routinely protect one another, and that they will work together to somehow place the blame on victims for the violent outcome.
Next, Marsy’s Law grants victims the right to “privacy” as well as “reasonable protection from the accused” throughout the process. Both of these safeguards should guarantee victims freedom from harassment, undue surveillance, or any kind of conduct that could be viewed as retaliatory acts from law enforcement. Again, this approach would address fears that officers, acting in concert with one another, will use their power to persecute those who challenge police interests and authority.
The final point returns to the cases mentioned above in North and South Dakota. Unlike these states, Wisconsin must not allow our amendment to grant police officers victim status if they commit their acts of violence while in uniform. Under state law, a “Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights” already gives members of the force more legal protections than the ordinary civilian in disciplinary or criminal proceedings in which their livelihood or liberty is at stake. To grant police officers further protections as victims would only reinforce the perception that the justice system is rigged to favor oppressive powers.
Members of Wisconsin’s law enforcement were roundly united in supporting passage of this constitutional amendment. They must be similarly united in offering a transparent and empathetic interpretation of its provisions, assuring communities in pain that the badge will honor the human dignity of those they wrongly harm.
Jesse Cheng is an assistant professor of social and cultural sciences at Marquette University
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!