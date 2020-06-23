Jesse Cheng: A (very short) explanation of the 'defund the police' movement

Imagine a concentration of housing tracts with rundown dwellings packed together, all originally constructed with faulty wiring in their electrical panels. Gas pipes leaky at the joints feed into rusting water heaters in basements with no ventilation. Showers of sparks sometimes shoot out from the ceiling lights. Cheap cube adapters are plugged into every socket to double or triple up on the stingy distribution of outlets. None of the smoke detectors work.
Imagine now that instead of redoing the panels or replacing the smoke detectors or having responsible people look into how this whole cluster-fire of a mess ever managed to pass building inspection, society decides that the solution is to fortify the thin red line. Streams of tax revenue are funneled into amassing a whole army of firefighters, complete with fleets of fire trucks, state-of-the-art protective gear, and packs of highly trained dalmatians.
Imagine, too, that officials then agree to spring for fire bomber planes with wildfire-capacity water tanks to regularly rain down flame retardants on these neighborhoods. These technologies are developed by the military, from whose surplus inventory the local fire departments purchase both the planes and the chemicals. Departments also score funds to acquire powerful turbine fans that clear containment zones of smoke, preventing visual blight for other, valued communities (that are very disciplined about fire prevention, by the way). This equipment can be strategically positioned to protect the latter from catching the stench of burn downwind.
Then there are the educational curricula, the recruitment of superstar fire chiefs whose hardcore policies set examples for departments nationwide, and the pricey consulting contracts. Out of all this investment in the profession’s human capital come unconstitutional applications of "snuff and frisk," whereby firefighters shoot water at anything that’s the color orange; "pyro warrior" training to voluntarily cultivate the hyperarousal symptoms of PTSD; but also empathy seminars that teach how to demonstrate compassion for burn victims when they're doused with flame retardant chemicals.
And finally, the public sees the emergence of authority figures who view their uniforms as license to choke the oxygen out of fires however they please, even if the liquid wrath of their fire hoses pummels human flesh and bone in the process.
None of these responses are substitutes for replumbing the original gas lines or installing the outlets properly in the first place. And policing is not and never will be designed to fix the systemically-rooted problems that are the contextual kindling for lawbreaking — economic insecurity, mental illness, addiction, deprivation of meaningful education, and lack of health care, all against the backdrop of the institutionalized racism that has always operated to overload the circuits from the get-go.
For too long, the country's ever-increasing money investments in law enforcement have been based on the idea that stomping harder and harder on fires will eventually prevent them. This is true neither for literal fires nor for crime, no matter how heavy the boots or how pensively one stomps. True change will come only with a reallocation of resources to completely rewire the deep structures of oppression from the inside out. This is what it means to defund the police.
Jesse Cheng is an assistant professor of social and cultural sciences at Marquette University
