Jesse Cheng: A (very short) explanation of the 'defund the police' movement

Then there are the educational curricula, the recruitment of superstar fire chiefs whose hardcore policies set examples for departments nationwide, and the pricey consulting contracts. Out of all this investment in the profession’s human capital come unconstitutional applications of "snuff and frisk," whereby firefighters shoot water at anything that’s the color orange; "pyro warrior" training to voluntarily cultivate the hyperarousal symptoms of PTSD; but also empathy seminars that teach how to demonstrate compassion for burn victims when they're doused with flame retardant chemicals.

And finally, the public sees the emergence of authority figures who view their uniforms as license to choke the oxygen out of fires however they please, even if the liquid wrath of their fire hoses pummels human flesh and bone in the process.

None of these responses are substitutes for replumbing the original gas lines or installing the outlets properly in the first place. And policing is not and never will be designed to fix the systemically-rooted problems that are the contextual kindling for lawbreaking — economic insecurity, mental illness, addiction, deprivation of meaningful education, and lack of health care, all against the backdrop of the institutionalized racism that has always operated to overload the circuits from the get-go.