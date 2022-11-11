Jerry Huffman: Doubts persist over the 2020 Census

How many people live in Wisconsin?

The 2020 Census says 5.9 million, and that’s up about 3.5% from the 5.7 million 10 years ago. But the census also overcounted Minnesota by about 4% and undercounted Illinois by 2%, according to follow-up surveys.

The Census Bureau calls mistakes in Minnesota and Illinois “statistically significant.” That’s compounded by the the Census Bureau getting its numbers wrong in 14 of the 50 states. That’s a lot.

I worked for the Census Bureau from early 2019 until late 2020. As a partnership specialist, I worked with a handful of counties promoting community engagement with the census.

We were also expected to form local partnerships to support the first-ever online census. I lobbied city councils, school boards, county boards, newspaper editors and mom-and-pop coffee shops. Less widely known was that the Census Bureau promised Congress, as part of it budget deal, hundreds of thousands of partnerships would be created. Or so they thought.

In January of 2020, word came down the pipe we weren’t generating enough partnerships to make that goal, and not just in Wisconsin. Numbers were down nationally, likely because of COVID restrictions. Our orders were to start adding names of groups or individuals who might be interested in being a partner, but not to bother asking them. Just add their names to the master list.

The mind-numbing logic of “sign them up but don’t tell them” was incomprehensible and unethical.

I and two other colleagues were fed up. We were pulled away from a job we were very good at and told to pump partnership numbers instead.

That’s when we filed a whistleblower complaint. In a blatant act of political hypocrisy, the census was ordered to investigate itself for any wrong doing. Guess what? They couldn’t find anything wrong but blasted the three of us as troublemakers.

The town of Belvidere, about 185 miles northwest of Madison in Buffalo County, is protesting its numbers. State officials agree with village leaders that 386 people live there. The census insists there are 403. Buffalo County Clerk Deborah Ruff says census staff are difficult to work with and won’t tell her what she’s doing wrong.

It’s only 17 people, but local fees are based on population. If they can’t get the numbers corrected, they may have to raise taxes to cover additional charges.

In Fontana, about 65 miles southeast of Madison in Walworth County, Administrator Theresa Loomer says working with census staff is “arduous.” The agency mistakenly added 1,250 people to Fontana’s population. Loomer, along with the state Department of Administration, challenged the census and got the mistake corrected.

Nationally, more egregious errors have occurred. Boston is just one American city claiming thousands were missed in its count. The Brennan Center for Justice says the census missed some 19 million people overall. This is in addition to disproportionately undercounting Hispanic people at triple the rate of 2010.

Back in Wisconsin, it’s impossible to say if the orders to spend weeks creating faked partnerships -- instead of recruiting true supporters -- hurt our count or not.

But keep in mind, the census had close to a decade to prepare for the 2020 Census, had hundreds of millions of tax dollars for its budget, thousands of employees and still miscounted 14 states.

It raises questions that the administration of Gov. Tony Evers needs to take to the Census Department (the deadline is next summer) and demand a better explanation for how it all seems to have gone so terribly wrong.

Wisconsin deserves better.