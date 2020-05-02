Jerry Huffman: A test of the 'new normal': Golf in the time of the coronavirus

This "new normal" is going to take awhile to get used to.

But there are still the courses convinced the rules apply to others. One western Wisconsin course is sending out a beverage cart, a big time no-no. Another ignored the initial closing order altogether and stayed open.

One opened a week early. I called and asked why people were playing if they were supposed to be closed.

“What do you want me to do, tell people they can’t play?" said the person answering the phone.

Actually, yes.

If we’re ever going to emerge from the shutdowns controlling our own lives, we must show society we are ready for the responsibility.

For most of my life, the first round of golf every season was always about more than golfing. Rekindling friendships after a winter apart. The conversations would start slowly but a few holes in, we were back in a groove of bad and not-so-bad shots and the joy of being together on the golf course again.

But not this year. No one escaped COVID-19. One friend is awaiting word on whether his wife has COVID or a late-season flu. Another is nearly overwhelmed by the stress of his job since the pandemic hit: “This job is going to kill me before COVID.”