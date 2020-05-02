Jerry Huffman: A test of the 'new normal': Golf in the time of the coronavirus

It’s a silly picture, but one for the scrapbook. A golf pal, Darren Kittleson, and me marking a tongue-firmly-in-cheek moment a “safe” distance apart for golfing.
Gov. Tony Evers recently gave tens-of-thousands of Wisconsin golfers the green light to play, but with restrictions. Ignore the rules and the governor could close the courses as easily as he opened them.
As one of the first businesses to be reopened, golf became a litmus test to see where we are as a society in dealing with the pandemic. Follow the rules and other businesses could open. Blow it and we’re back to square one.
Oddly, for us, our foursome came separately to The Oaks instead of carpooling. The first thing I noticed was the parking lot. Instead of everyone parking close to the clubhouse, more parked as far away as possible. Score one for social distancing.
Instead of the usual lap through the clubhouse to check out what’s on television, and scoping the new shirts, you’re expected to stay in your car until 15 minutes before your tee time. You can get something to go from the clubhouse restaurant, but the goal is to eliminate groups of people standing around.
The one saving grace? Restrooms are still open. Every middle-aged guy in Wisconsin breathed a sigh of relief on that one.
Forget rolling putts or hitting balls as a warm-up. Practice areas are closed until further notice.
This "new normal" is going to take awhile to get used to.
But there are still the courses convinced the rules apply to others. One western Wisconsin course is sending out a beverage cart, a big time no-no. Another ignored the initial closing order altogether and stayed open.
One opened a week early. I called and asked why people were playing if they were supposed to be closed.
“What do you want me to do, tell people they can’t play?" said the person answering the phone.
Actually, yes.
If we’re ever going to emerge from the shutdowns controlling our own lives, we must show society we are ready for the responsibility.
For most of my life, the first round of golf every season was always about more than golfing. Rekindling friendships after a winter apart. The conversations would start slowly but a few holes in, we were back in a groove of bad and not-so-bad shots and the joy of being together on the golf course again.
But not this year. No one escaped COVID-19. One friend is awaiting word on whether his wife has COVID or a late-season flu. Another is nearly overwhelmed by the stress of his job since the pandemic hit: “This job is going to kill me before COVID.”
Our group was ready to go. Christel Boeck is a training coordinator for the Madison Police Department, Kittleson is a real estate broker, Bob Schmitt and I have golfed together for decades.
First up, I nailed a perfect drive into the creek just in front of the tee. Mid-season form already! The other three split the fairway. We were back on a golf course. Life, in that moment, was good.
At the same time, I couldn’t help thinking of people facing real problems connected to COVID-19. Some people needed help getting food for supper. My biggest decision for the afternoon was whether to hit an 8-iron or 9-iron. I was a schmuck.
Keeping six feet apart was not tough.
First round of the year meant we were usually on opposite sides of the fairway already. On tees and greens we simply stood a little further apart. Not a big deal.
Boeck had a unique take on our new normal.
“When this is over,” said the former cop, “I hope people are still nice.”
“Every day I see people being friendly. 'Take care, be safe.'”
After 21 years as a police officer, Boeck is touched by those who take a moment to wish someone well or lend a hand. “I call it calm kindness,” Boeck said, “and we can’t lose what we’ve gained by going through this.”
At one point, Boeck lived in China for five years. While some here want to blame China for COVID, she is convinced the vast majority of her friends there — as they are here — are more interested in fixing the problem than fixing the blame.
Our scores didn’t matter. We were four friends who could forget the pandemic for a couple of hours. We thrived in the sunshine, the golf, (sort of) and most of all the laughing.
In the end, putting up with a few rules just wasn’t a big deal. We were on the course again for our Sunday ritual. A second chance we did not take lightly.
Jerry Huffman is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. Jerry’s claim to fame in golfing is having caddied for the actor, Bill Murray, in a PGA Tour event.
