As we celebrate Earth Day this weekend, our country and indeed the entire world is at a critical time, with environmental challenges becoming ever more apparent.

Concern for the planet and solving the problems that we face are everyone’s responsibility, not only environmental groups, researchers and politicians. No matter if you are young or old, urban or rural, Republican, independent or Democrat, everyone has a responsibility for becoming involved in helping cure environmental ills.

In our book, “Planting an Idea: Critical and Creative Thinking About Environmental Problems,” my co-author, Natasha Kassulke, and I offer a novel approach for people to tackle environmental issues using critical and creative thinking.

In our judgment, not enough people today use critical and creative thinking. Sadly, many people have found it far easier and more convenient to allow someone else to do their thinking for them. If a person comes up with what seems to make sense and appears to be in accord with what they believe and value, they sign on and go along with the ideas presented. In our judgment, that is a serious mistake. We each have the ability and, even more important in a democratic society, the responsibility for doing our own thinking — and doing it in depth.

We believe a combination of critical and creative thinking is essential for solving the challenges that Earth faces, ranging from climate change to land use to clean water. Our suggestion is to think critically as a person or perhaps as part of a group. Critical thinking takes us beneath the surface, beyond what some radio or TV commentator is shouting about. Beyond internet articles that may or may not be accurate. Beyond information that is clearly disinformation.

Today, a number of information sources have one purpose, to mislead or misinform. These sources include TV, radio, podcasts, certain print publications and social media outlets. The purpose of these information sources is to try to convince you that what they have to say is right, and everything else written and spoken about the particular topic is wrong. These sources often have many followers. Just because many people believe something is accurate doesn’t mean that it is. Critical and creative thinkers verify that every piece of information is accurate before accepting it.

Here are some questions to ask when determining the accuracy of information. Is the author identified? What are the author’s credentials? Is he or she an authority on the topic? Has the author written other pieces on this topic? Does the author stand to gain financially from sharing the information or are they selling something? Who is the publisher of the material? Is it a reputable organization or institution? Generally, universities and government agencies have more credibility than articles published by private industry because they don’t have a monetary interest in research outcomes. Private industry generally does.

A fact is the truth about something that is supported with evidence. A fact can be verified. Evidence may involve numbers, dates, stories, what you have witnessed and more. Facts are necessary to bolster an argument, describe a situation, or support an opinion. An opinion is a view or judgment formed about something. An opinion stated by itself has little credence. An opinion must be expressed with the evidence used in supporting it to have credibility.

The creative dimension of critical and creative thinking looks at problems and questions from a fresh perspective. The creative thinker is freed from the past and its various approaches to think of novel and often unorthodox solutions.

Using the tools of critical and creative thinking, we can develop a stronger foundation in developing action steps in solving our collective environmental challenges. By combining critical and creative thinking, we can all do our part to help the planet we call home.