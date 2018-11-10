Voter turnout in Madison was strong for a midterm election Tuesday. I watched it in real-time during a seven-hour stint working at the polls in a student-dominated ward. The value of voting, and the absurdities of the voting process, were equally on display.
I was a new poll worker posted at the voter registration table. We registered hundreds of new voters, mostly college students, during the last seven hours of the election. We helped many others change their addresses. Students are notoriously peripatetic and move almost every year.
To register the new voters, we had to validate their addresses. I’m now familiar with the verbiage of leases written by the local landlords, and the challenges students have in finding copies of bills that come to their Madison address (rather than to their parents’ address). Students handed us their cracked cell phones so we could squint at their campus registration documents. Many young heroes left the polling place and ran home to their apartments through darkness and drizzle to dig up utility bills, returning triumphantly to vote.
The new voters were mesmerizing. They shimmered with excitement — and apprehension. Were they in the right polling place? Did they have the right documents? Did they fill out the byzantine forms correctly?
And their fears were justified. The hoops they had to jump through were often unexpected. One new voter moved to Wisconsin on Nov. 1. She had already visited the state Division of Motor Vehicles to get a temporary driver’s license so she could vote. After a painstaking effort by multiple poll workers, we had to send her away. The law requires you to be a state resident for at least 10 days to vote in Wisconsin. Her only option was to vote absentee in her former state, and of course it was too late for that. She left the polling place voteless and frustrated.
Other voters were forced to submit provisional ballots, necessitating a trip Downtown to the city clerk sometime this week, because they lacked the necessary Wisconsin voter ID. One woman brought her elderly parents to the polls to vote. They had recently moved from another state. While they could prove residency in our Madison ward with bank statements, they lacked Wisconsin voter ID.
Why, we wondered, is it acceptable to use a U.S. passport or a military ID to vote, but not a valid driver’s license from Iowa or Utah, if the goal is simply to demonstrate that you are who you say you are? We watched the family shuffle out of the polling place and back into the cold, their votes not yet counted, practically in tears ourselves.
Once voters successfully ran the gauntlet of registration tables, ballots and voting booths, we treated their ballots like the prize jewels they were. The exceptional efforts by the City Clerk’s Office and poll officials to protect the integrity of the voting process, while being as inclusive as possible under the existing laws, stunned me.
Poll workers called and left messages for new voters who had inadvertently left a detail off their registration forms, in an attempt to ensure that every vote cast was counted. Late in the evening, it was discovered that an absentee ballot had been delivered to the wrong ward (Madison counts absentee votes during Election Day by ward). I was asked to drive across town to hand deliver it to the correct ward. That single envelope, representing a single voter, received a remarkable amount of attention and loving care.
Does our current system create barriers for potential voters? Yes. Is the system efficient? Absolutely not. But watching new voters exercising their right to a voice in our country’s future, I was reminded of a quote, attributed to Voltaire, that came up repeatedly in conversations leading up to Election Day: “Perfect is the enemy of the good.”
Our system definitely isn’t perfect. But when it works, it works.