Jenny Higgins and Laurel Rice: Access to contraception and abortion is as critical as ever during COVID-19 pandemic

And when it comes to abortion, a delay of days or weeks can have harmful consequences for both patients and health care systems. If one of the major reasons for suspending certain healthcare services is to limit strain on the system as well as patients’ exposure to the virus, we should remember that pregnancies and births demand far more medical effort and create far greater exposure concerns than pregnancy prevention and termination. Simply put, more unwanted pregnancies means fewer available medical providers.

No one should be forced to have an unwanted pregnancy or carry an unwanted pregnancy to term. But protecting these basic human rights is even more important in a moment when the future of our economy looks increasingly uncertain and millions are losing their jobs. Wisconsinites are already experiencing declines in their ability to support themselves and their families. Adding the worries and expenses of an unplanned pregnancy to the mix will wreak havoc on people’s lives and put their well-being at risk.