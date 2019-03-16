Milwaukee! America’s iconic city of supper clubs and socialism has been selected as the site for the 2020 Democratic Party National Convention. The head of Wisconsin’s Republican Party, Mark Jefferson, greeted news of this infusion of cash into Milwaukee and attention to the city with a sneering disqualifying remark about the city electing three Socialist mayors in the 20th century.
But this presents a superb opportunity to inform young and old alike about our state’s proud history of socialism. For example: Do you like Social Security? Well, the concept was hatched at the University of Wisconsin: a land-grant public university animated by the concept of the “Wisconsin Idea.” The Wisconsin Idea declared that knowledge needed to be put in the service of the public good. Moreover, central to its mission was the idea that “basic to every purpose of the (University of Wisconsin) system is the search for truth.” Our recently departed Republican Gov. Scott Walker found this idea (“truth”) so noxious as to airbrush it out of the university’s mission, only to be caught out doing so in 2015. This delivered Walker’s first real defeat in the people’s court of public opinion, as the “jury” would not countenance his corruption of the state university’s purpose.
And, speaking of corruption, an omnipresent frustration that nearly all agree is a pox on modern life, but few seem to have a solution for, Wisconsin’s Socialist state legislators were so clean that in 1961 it was remarked by the state’s late journalist, newspaper editor and progressive-era Republican Party state assemblyman William T. Evjue that our Socialist legislators “never were approached by the lobbyists, because the lobbyists knew it was not possible to influence these men. They were incorruptible." Now, how about a few more servings of that!
And, what about Milwaukee’s Socialists? Well, they were known for their incessant banging on about putting public infrastructure in place to deal with the past mess of early industrialization generating filth and disease. The public provisioning of these services cut out private middle men, thus making services cheaper and more widespread. This practical governance irritated their more theoretically inclined internationalist Socialist brethren who bestowed the moniker “Sewer Socialists” on them, but this practicality and action-oriented government would come to serve as a national template for good governance in the service of improving quality of life.
Milwaukee produced three Socialist mayors in the 20th century, as our current Wisconsin GOP chair has remarked — or threatened! The last was the venerable Frank Zeidler. Zeidler served as mayor from 1948-1960. Like many young people today, Frank didn’t drive a car, and never would in his 93 years. Zeidler was fond of exchanging sprightly conversation for a ride as his favored means of conveyance, or just taking the bus. Always beloved, Zeidler was depicted in a local paper’s cartoon upon his death in 2006 as waiting for the bus to take him to heaven. Everyone got the joke.
Zeidler handily won re-election 1952 with a barn-burning 72 percent of the vote. And, in 1958, Fortune Magazine listed socialist Milwaukee as the country’s second best-run city (ranking No. 1 would have been too immodest for Wisconsin sensibilities). And a booming city Milwaukee was. Up until 1970, wages in Milwaukee’s unionized high-value-added industries were 30 percent above the national average. Milwaukee began its slide thereafter, but really crashed as Ronald Reagan’s head of the Federal Reserve, Paul Volcker, was tasked with slaying inflation. His chosen instrument was tightening the money supply, thus creating a massively strong dollar that wiped out what remaining competitiveness Milwaukee’s export-dependent industries had.
By the 21st century, Milwaukee and Wisconsin socialist traditions were slowly being lost to history. But, as the head of the Wisconsin GOP has instructed following the announcement of Milwaukee securing the 2020 Democratic Party National Convention, it’s time to remind the nation of what our socialist past was, and what our socialist future could be!
Jeffrey Sommers is professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and senior fellow at its Institute of World Affairs. He also is visiting professor at Stockholm School of Economics in Riga. His views are his own and do not represent UW-Milwaukee's.
