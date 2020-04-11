Jeffrey Sommers: Bernie Sanders: How he lost, what was lost and what we gained

The great surprise about Bernie Sanders is not his Wednesday withdrawal from the Democratic presidential primary, but that he was able to be a viable candidate at all.
But, Sanders was not just viable — he reached the front-runner position this winter in the Democratic presidential primary. And, in many polls stretching back to 2016, was shown as America’s most trusted candidate for the office of president. Sanders would lose, however, for three chief reasons: 1) Hostility from the media and Democratic Party, 2) Failure of progressives to unite, and 3) Changed economic conditions from 2016.
On the first cause, Sanders’ rapid collapse from front-runner status was accurately, if not dryly, captured on the day he withdrew from the race by The Wall Street Journal:
"Mr. Sanders, 78 years old, been seen as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination in February, but a rapid consolidation of the party’s establishment around Mr. Biden in early March reversed his fortunes."
An allied group to the above WSJ referenced “party establishment” has been the mainstream media. Media hostility toward Sanders didn’t matter, until it did. For most of his career, Sanders was ignored by the establishment Fourth Estate. Sanders never played the part of a politician. He never sought big contributions from those with deep pockets, and he never genuflected to power. His slightly unkempt style and sincerity were an affront to an entire class of careerist professionals who sit one tier below the interlocking set of corporate, military and political interests that comprised what C. Wright Milles termed our country’s "Power Elite." This group of aforementioned professionals sitting below the power elite are charged with articulating a consensus view on how the economy and society should be structured. Regardless, this class of credentialed professionals who attend the best universities and who are situated within well-connected networks of like-minded peers possesses an inflated sense of self-importance and vanity that was directly challenged by Sanders' style and message. For them, Sanders simply did not belong and would not do.
A sense of what can only be termed panic, for anyone who has watched CNN and MSNBC, took hold in February in the media and Democratic Party as Sanders appeared to be on a path toward achieving the nomination. Marquee MSNBC figures, such as Chris Matthews, lost his composure, ranting about a Sanders victory leading to “socialist-style executions in Central Park.” Brian Williams, departing from norms of a former anchorman, openly called for a way to stop Sanders. Frequent MSNBC guest James Carville launched spittle-spewed rants against Sanders and the apocalyptic electoral down-ticket losses for Democrats should he be nominated. Rachel Maddow’s approach was more forensic and resembled concern trolling about poorly behaved online Sanders’ supporters, a point debunked by Microsoft’s algorithm that analyzes Twitter content, and by Jeff Winchell, a computational social scientist and graduate student at Harvard University, whose study of social media revealed that the minority of bores in the Sanders’ campaign comprised no greater a percentage than supporters of any of the other candidates. All angles of attack were brought out, including race and gender. Suggestions of Sanders being a candidate of only whites were lodged, but faded in light of his massive Latino support and respectable showings among younger African Americans. Meanwhile, the charge of Sanders being anti-women faded as figures such as Democratic progressive stars such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders. This last line of attack was finished when CNN and Elizabeth Warren in mid-January asserted Sanders stated a woman could not beat Trump. This bad look for Warren only led to her already declining poll numbers dropping even further given Sanders’ attempt to recruit her to run for president in 2016, thus suggesting to some the charge was baseless. Unfortunately, this episode further divided progressives and portended what was ahead: the failure of Sanders and Warren to create a united progressive front. Thus, revealing the second cause for Sanders’ failure win the nomination.
A third cause was the economy. The past decade has seen both the longest economic recovery in U.S. history, but also its weakest recovery. But, its very longevity has established this anemic recovery as the new normal. Therefore, while the 2008 economic earthquake and its aftershocks were still felt in the 2016 race of those earning from $0-100,000 a year, by 2020 the memory faded those with incomes from $50,000-100,000, who dropped off from supporting Sanders.
Sanders presented an old social democratic (left) vision. Politics should be policy, but not personality-based. It should give all a voice and shift power from the nation’s power elite to the public. In pursuit of this agenda, the Sanders movement imparted three outcomes: 1) An FDR style policy agenda recrafted for the 21st century that is increasingly popular, 2) An incubator for new progressive politicians, e.g., “The Squad” of Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, et al., and 3) A demonstration that left anti-systemic movements have a future.
In short, it’s impressive how much the Sanders movement achieved and equally unsettling how far we are from realizing a progressive capture of power.
Jeffrey Sommers is a professor of African and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a senior fellow at their Institute of World Affairs. Sommers canvassed for Bernie Sanders in Iowa and served as precinct captain there for the campaign.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!