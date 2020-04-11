Jeffrey Sommers: Bernie Sanders: How he lost, what was lost and what we gained

A sense of what can only be termed panic, for anyone who has watched CNN and MSNBC, took hold in February in the media and Democratic Party as Sanders appeared to be on a path toward achieving the nomination. Marquee MSNBC figures, such as Chris Matthews, lost his composure, ranting about a Sanders victory leading to “socialist-style executions in Central Park.” Brian Williams, departing from norms of a former anchorman, openly called for a way to stop Sanders. Frequent MSNBC guest James Carville launched spittle-spewed rants against Sanders and the apocalyptic electoral down-ticket losses for Democrats should he be nominated. Rachel Maddow’s approach was more forensic and resembled concern trolling about poorly behaved online Sanders’ supporters, a point debunked by Microsoft’s algorithm that analyzes Twitter content, and by Jeff Winchell, a computational social scientist and graduate student at Harvard University, whose study of social media revealed that the minority of bores in the Sanders’ campaign comprised no greater a percentage than supporters of any of the other candidates. All angles of attack were brought out, including race and gender. Suggestions of Sanders being a candidate of only whites were lodged, but faded in light of his massive Latino support and respectable showings among younger African Americans. Meanwhile, the charge of Sanders being anti-women faded as figures such as Democratic progressive stars such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders. This last line of attack was finished when CNN and Elizabeth Warren in mid-January asserted Sanders stated a woman could not beat Trump. This bad look for Warren only led to her already declining poll numbers dropping even further given Sanders’ attempt to recruit her to run for president in 2016, thus suggesting to some the charge was baseless. Unfortunately, this episode further divided progressives and portended what was ahead: the failure of Sanders and Warren to create a united progressive front. Thus, revealing the second cause for Sanders’ failure win the nomination.