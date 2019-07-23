Wisconsin continues being held hostage by a gerrymandered state Legislature that refuses to provide health care to tens of thousands of Wisconsin citizens.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and their legislative allies have prevented Gov. Tony Evers from securing federal funds for Medicaid that would reduce the number of Wisconsinites without health insurance, stimulate our economy and spur spending at local businesses throughout the state.
Wisconsin almost always pays more in federal taxes than we get back. And where does much of that surplus go? To southern and western Republican-dominated states whose elected leaders whine nonstop about big government, even as they feed at the federal trough bulging with Wisconsin taxpayer dollars.
If Wisconsin accepts the federal Medicare money, we can deliver health care to thousands of Wisconsinites and generate more spending and growth in Wisconsin’s economy.
Wisconsinites are increasingly fed up with our state Legislature’s political games. Voters are asking, “Why shouldn’t Wisconsin we get this annual infusion of hundreds of millions of dollars and expand health care for tens of thousands of people?”
Vos and company’s response? “No way. Never.”
As Vos said, “I don’t want more people on government health care.”
Vos seems to forget that more than 40% of all Americans already rely on the public health care coverage and that 40% of the nation’s children depend on public programs for their health insurance. Moreover, these public health care programs — Medicare, Medicaid, the VA and the Children’s Health Insurance Program — are far more efficient than private insurance, devoting less to administrative cost and more to actual healthcare.
In the end, Vos and company are willing to leave federal dollars on the table and sacrifice the health of Wisconsin families in service of their extremist market fundamentalist ideology that funnels money to big insurance and big pharma.
What about the argument that Wisconsin already has better health insurance coverage rates than many states? That’s true only because Wisconsin’s economy is disproportionately based on old, legacy, industrial employers that still provide health care coverage. This situation is rapidly changing and can’t last. These legacy industries were once heavily unionized. They began providing union negotiated healthcare benefits during World War II when wage increases were frozen. But collective bargaining is under attack and negotiating power weakened (under the Orwellian banner of “right to work”). As a result, these enterprises are increasingly shifting the cost of health insurance to Wisconsin workers and their families in the form of increased premiums, co-pays and deductibles. Some have even eliminated health insurance altogether. Even if these legacy industries survive, they will do so with many fewer employees as human labor is replaced by increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence.
We need a bridge to the future where those without health care, including those who have lost work, can obtain coverage. Not only is that the humane thing to do, it is necessary to ensure continued public health, a necessary precondition for a healthy and vibrant community. In addition, it will promote economic growth by eliminating some of the risk associated with starting a new business. At present, all incentives are to find one of the remaining jobs in legacy industries that provide employer health care.
Wisconsinites deserve the return of our tax dollars from Washington, D.C. by expanding Medicaid. We need to build a bridge to better access to health care as private coverage costs soar or the coverage disappears altogether.
Vos, Fitzgerald and their minions were more than eager to offer Foxconn, a foreign corporation, over $4 billion of hard-earned Wisconsin taxpayer dollar subsidies. But they continue to refuse to accept almost a billion in federal dollars that would expand medical care in the state and free up state dollars for key public investments in education, transportation, clean water and the environment, which would help Wisconsin’s economy grow and its communities prosper.
It’s time to inform the Republican Tea Party leadership in Madison that Wisconsin will be governed in the public interest and not by the corporate big-shots who fund their campaigns.
Jeffrey Sommers is professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and senior fellow at its Institute of World Affairs. He also is visiting professor at Stockholm School of Economics in Riga. His views are his own and do not represent UW-Milwaukee's.
Michael Rosen is a retired professor of economics at Milwaukee Area Technical College and retired head of their faculty union AFT Local 212.
