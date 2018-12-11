Despite recent Republican maneuvering to inoculate the scandal-ridden Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation from reform, the election of Tony Evers as governor provides Wisconsin with the chance to create a more effective and accountable economic development strategy.
Gov. Scott Walker came to power eight years ago declaring “Wisconsin is open for business.” Like motherhood and apple pie, it sounded nice. In reality, it was a euphemism for pay-to-play government doling out public dollars and tax cuts to Walker’s corporate cronies who recycled these subsidies and tax breaks into GOP campaign coffers. Public employees were attacked as the new "Haves.” “Right-to-work” legislation was pushed through Wisconsin’s gerrymandered Legislature and wages suppressed. A “divide-and-conquer” strategy (as Walker secretly referenced it) was employed to pit private-sector workers against public employees, rural residents against urban.
How did it begin? Walker entered the 2010 gubernatorial contest following the biggest economic shock in the U.S. since 1929. He declared a "red alert" jobs emergency, pledging to deliver 250,000 private-sector jobs as the “minimum acceptable” number for his first term. He asserted that he “should be judged” on this (while saying it should be “much more”). In pursuit of this objective he slashed environmental regulations and investments in public education. He attacked labor.
After eight years, Wisconsin has still not created Walker’s promised 250,000 private jobs. More importantly, Wisconsin lags most of its Midwestern neighbors in job creation. Economic and income growth have also lagged over his entire eight years in office. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is a leader in farm foreclosures and student debt.
But wait, there’s more. As Walker’s supply-side policies failed to generate jobs, he decided to simply buy them from Taiwan’s Foxconn. This deal will likely result in over $3 billion in cash subsidies being transferred from the state budget to Foxconn over and above local subsidies and free infrastructure in what is the biggest giveaway by a state to a foreign corporation in American history. Worse yet, Foxconn wants to make a matching donation to a UW center and then take 100 percent control over the high-tech intellectual property it produces.
To be sure, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is low, but our state normally has unemployment below national averages. More importantly, the vast majority of new jobs pay poverty-level wages.
What can be done? For starters, Evers should look to his new home, Madison. It is Wisconsin’s economic star, with among our state’s lowest unemployment and highest incomes. Like other booming areas such as Austin, Boston or North Carolina’s Research Triangle, the state’s flagship research university is the engine of growth. Not only is the University of Wisconsin a major employer, but its blue-sky research has helped Dane County become a high-tech hub. It is not an accident that the Epic campus with thousands of employees is located in the area. These high-value-added businesses also pay taxes and help support the rest of the state.
Rather than squander limited state resources on tax breaks and subsidies, the state should invest in its universities and technical colleges. Not only will this result in valuable research with economic potential like the UW’s groundbreaking stem cell research, but it will create the talent that major employers need. Let’s keep doing what works, and use UW’s expansive campus system to export it to rest of the state.
Wisconsin also needs to invest in labor-intensive renewable energy. This green business strategy will grow Wisconsin’s economy. Solar panels need people to install them; wind farms need technicians for maintenance. Investments in renewable energy create jobs in manufacturing, project development, construction and turbine installation, operations and maintenance, transportation and logistics, and financial, legal and consulting services.
WEDC is a failed experiment. State economic development should be administered in a publicly accountable agency. Democratic accountability is insurance against bad deals like the ever-changing Foxconn agreement, which is so corporate friendly that it has changed its product, the size of its factory and the employee mix, and is apparently hiring Chinese engineers and executives with Wisconsin tax dollars.
Immense challenges remain to address Wisconsin’s growing inequality. Much of Wisconsin’s job growth is in the low-paying service sector. Under Walker, all net new job creation was below $12.50 an hour before 2016. Even in Madison, thousands of people are being left behind. One reason simply is that the Walker administration has refused to raise the minimum wage (currently, the inflation-adjusted federal minimum wage stands where it was in 1950). While other cities and states have reacted to this appalling wage standard by raising local minimum wages, gerrymandered government in Wisconsin has not. Wisconsin needs to raise its wage floor. One solution would be to allow local units of government to determine what wage floor is appropriate. This is currently prevented by state law.
Walker has pursued a radical experiment that has failed to improve the lives of the state’s working people, urban and rural. These policies have failed in the "Koch Belt" states where they were deployed (e.g., Wisconsin, Kansas, Missouri, etc.). Evers should put Wisconsin to work by investing in our people, educational infrastructure and alternative energy to create a shared-prosperity economy.
Jeffrey Sommers is professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and senior fellow at its Institute of World Affairs. He also is visiting professor at Stockholm School of Economics in Riga. His views are his own and do not represent UW-Milwaukee's.
Michael Rosen is a retired professor of economics at Madison Area Technical College and retired head of their faculty union AFT Local 212.
