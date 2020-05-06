Jeffrey Sommers and Michael Rosen: Don't let the feds leave local, state governments hanging

Cutting government spending when the economy tanks makes things worse. Reducing spending might seem sensible because that is how households deal with cash shortfalls. But applied to entire economies, it’s like medieval bloodletting to cure the patient. Money, like blood, must circulate. Remove money from the economy and it gets sick, just as with taking blood from a person. That’s why it would be foolish to follow Wisconsin state Sens. Steve Nass and Duey Stroebel’s advice to cut public employees’ wages. That would reduce demand at the very time the economy needs more money circulating.

If McConnell and Trump succeed, they will not only impose incredible hardship on the American people, but they will starve the economy of the money necessary for growth.

One would think this approach would never again be tried again after it undermined the Great Recession recovery and failed miserably in the Koch Belt states of Wisconsin, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. These states slashed funding in education, health, scientific research and infrastructure during the Great Recession. Wisconsin experienced record cuts in education at all levels from which it has not recovered. Our roads were neglected. Once the nation’s best, they are now among the worst. They will all be on the chopping block again unless the feds send money to the states.