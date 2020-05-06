Jeffrey Sommers and Michael Rosen: Don't let the feds leave local, state governments hanging

Twenty years ago, the TV show "Jackass" featured young men willing to verify the idiocy of doing stupid things. They’d stomp on a rake to see if it would smack them in the face. They did this knowing it was going to hurt “hugely," as our president might say. Now Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump appear ready to repeat just this, writ large across the country, as they refuse to help state and local governments in response to the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression.
State and local government revenues are plummeting as unemployment skyrockets, commerce has ground to a halt, and expenditures on income supports for individuals and businesses have increased. States and local governments are legally required to balance their budgets. If the federal government does not provide them with additional stimulus, they will be forced to slash spending and the current depression will become deeper and more severe.
Our first priority must be to help people survive the pandemic safely. Fortunately, income supports like unemployment compensation and FoodShare are the most effective form of economic stimulus. The recipients will spend the money immediately and that spending will recirculate through the economy. This is why eliminating the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits and providing a $600 supplement was a sound idea.
But we also need the federal government to help our state and local governments. Outrageously, McConnell is opposing this. And Trump has parroted this opposition, calling it a bailout of poorly run states. Their goal is to force states into bankruptcy so they can eliminate public employee pension and health care plans. This is obscene in light of the almost $2 trillion tax break they engineered for corporations and the wealthy. It is also bad economics.
Cutting government spending when the economy tanks makes things worse. Reducing spending might seem sensible because that is how households deal with cash shortfalls. But applied to entire economies, it’s like medieval bloodletting to cure the patient. Money, like blood, must circulate. Remove money from the economy and it gets sick, just as with taking blood from a person. That’s why it would be foolish to follow Wisconsin state Sens. Steve Nass and Duey Stroebel’s advice to cut public employees’ wages. That would reduce demand at the very time the economy needs more money circulating.
If McConnell and Trump succeed, they will not only impose incredible hardship on the American people, but they will starve the economy of the money necessary for growth.
One would think this approach would never again be tried again after it undermined the Great Recession recovery and failed miserably in the Koch Belt states of Wisconsin, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. These states slashed funding in education, health, scientific research and infrastructure during the Great Recession. Wisconsin experienced record cuts in education at all levels from which it has not recovered. Our roads were neglected. Once the nation’s best, they are now among the worst. They will all be on the chopping block again unless the feds send money to the states.
The policies pursued by Wisconsin’s GOP damaged Wisconsinites’ economic and social security. Much of the state’s working and middle class never recovered from the 2008 financial crisis. Our income, job and economic growth were below U.S. averages for gains during the eight years of the Walker administration. Even our low unemployment rate masked the reality since so many of our young people left the state for better opportunities elsewhere. Moreover, the majority of new jobs paid low wages and frequently lacked benefits. By virtually eliminating taxes on manufacturing firms and cutting high income taxes, Walker failed to maintain the state’s institutions responsible for responding to economic downturns while leaving the state with a meager rainy day fund.
The Trump administration has given hundreds of billions of dollars to big business, including to companies domiciled offshore to avoid U.S. taxes. The most recent $500 billion included no limits on executive pay or requirements to preserve jobs. Meanwhile, our cops, firefighters, teachers and university researchers have gotten zero. We need another round of federal stimulus, as the bipartisan National Governors Association has called for. It should include a much larger payment to struggling individuals and families, $1 trillion to state and local governments, and investments in health care including production and acquisition of PPE, more testing, and research for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Call your congresspersons, U.S. senators and legislators. Let them know that you are not willing to see public investments further cut just so they can keep tax cuts in place for GOP special interests. Think it doesn’t matter? Then, look at our inability to effectively respond to the COVID-19 crisis after a decade of government cuts. It’s not just our living standards at stake, but our very lives.
Jeffrey Sommers is a proud Wisconsinite and visiting professor at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga. His book on austerity in the Baltics (with Charles Woolfson) is titled "The Contradictions of Austerity: The Socio-economic Costs of the Neoliberal Baltic Model."
Michael Rosen is retired chair of the Milwaukee Area Technical College economics department and American Federation of Teachers Local 212 president.
