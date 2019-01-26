None other than Joseph Stalin famously intoned that one person’s death is a tragedy, but the death of millions is a statistic. At a certain point, very large numbers become incomprehensible.
Wisconsin’s Legislature recently declared it would not accept federal Medicaid dollars, despite new Gov. Tony Evers' expressed desire to do so. And, the figures are huge. First, there are the people who will not receive health coverage because Republican Assembly Majority Leader Robin Vos and Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are saying "nyet" to Wisconsinites. As a result, 60,000 to 80,000 state residents who are between 100 and 133 percent of the federal poverty line will be denied health care coverage. That's enough people to fill Camp Randall.
Then, there’s the money, and this is where it gets really weird. The federal subsidy for health care would amount to a whopping $190 million a year for Wisconsin. To paraphrase Republican Sen. Everett Dirksen, "A million here, a million there and pretty soon you are talking about real money."
At this point one might ask why on earth would public officials who claim to be fiscal conservatives reject this massive infusion of cash into the Wisconsin economy? Wouldn’t this extra money generate additional economic activity? Any first-year economics student would know that, of course, it would!
Money does not go down a drain, it recirculates creating additional spending. Economists call this the multiplier effect. Former Gov. Scott Walker's decision to reject $1 billion in Medicaid funds has already starved Wisconsin of dollars that would have been spent in local taverns, hair salons, landscaping services, restaurants, on automobiles and even houses. Rejecting the return of money Wisconsin taxpayers sent to Washington has helped depress Wisconsin wages and made it more difficult to escape our state’s last place ranking (50th of 50 states) for new business startups.
As the old saying goes in economics, “My spending is your income.” Yet Wisconsin GOP policies, e.g., union busting, rejecting federal high-speed rail dollars, right to work legislation, failing to increase the minimum wage, etc., have been based on exactly that. Spending cuts reduce other people’s income, thus reducing economic growth and undermining new business startups.
Elections are the time for the people to be heard. And on Nov. 6 Wisconsinites demanded a change in direction. Despite massive dark-money spending and the incumbent advantage, Scott Walker lost the gubernatorial contest to Tony Evers. Democrats won all statewide seats. The most grotesque levels of gerrymandering in the entire U.S., however, ensured that the Legislature remained under Republican control. They quickly made it clear that they would try to continue ruling where it matters (the distribution of resources). And Walker, the lame-duck governor, joined them in trying to restrict the new governor’s powers. This caused Wisconsin billionaire and former Walker patron Sheldon Lubar to scold Scott Walker and the Wisconsin GOP by telling them to knock off their “conniving” (Lubar’s word) tactics.
It’s clear that Wisconsin Republicans will continue conniving. Their gerrymandered Legislature intends to use (and abuse) its power to stop implementation of the very policies the public voted for. Other Republican-controlled state governments, such as in Iowa and Ohio, have taken federal Medicaid funds, providing health coverage to more of their citizens and injecting more money in their states.
Wisconsin, however, is part of a radical Republican group of states stretching from Oklahoma, to Kansas and Missouri, where government has been bought by the dirty-industry (oil and coal) billionaire Koch brothers. "Koch Belt” Republicans have opposed expansion of public health care. In Wisconsin they are trying to reject the return of our tax dollars from Washington, D.C., and starve our state’s economy of nearly $200 million a year.
They are hoping complacency prevails. Let’s prove them wrong. Let's show them their “conniving” will not be tolerated.
Jeffrey Sommers is professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and senior fellow at its Institute of World Affairs. He also is visiting professor at Stockholm School of Economics in Riga. His views are his own and do not represent UW-Milwaukee's.
Michael Rosen is a retired professor of economics at Milwaukee Area Technical College and retired head of their faculty union AFT Local 212.
