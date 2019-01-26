Weather Alert

...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EAST CENTRAL THIS MORNING... ...MAJOR WINTER STORM POSSIBLE SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO 10 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&