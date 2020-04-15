Jeffrey Leverich: Wisconsin deserves better health care than Republicans will allow

It is time for Wisconsin to come to terms with its legislative majority. Poignant editorials by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the New York Times recently noted that Wisconsin’s majority gerrymandered the state, passed voter suppression laws, and now threatens the health of thousands of individuals by forcing the primary election to be held on April 7. Their hope, it is surmised, was that turnout would be curtailed by the ongoing pandemic, securing right-wing control of the State’s Supreme Court.
Maintaining the health of Wisconsin’s families has never been a top priority for the current majority. Upon winning the state in 2010, legislators voted to overturn an ordinance in Milwaukee that provided paid sick leave to workers in service industries, and blocked other municipalities from enacting the provision.
Legislators rejected hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid that would have expanded healthcare to thousands of hardworking men and women under the Affordable Care Act. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who led the opposition to federal funding, was more intent in discrediting a promising public program (the ACA) than he was in expanding health care protections for Wisconsin families. Tens of thousands of people were denied access to the coverage they needed.
Wisconsin also joined other states in an effort to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in federal courts. So intent were they to complete this mission that after Tony Evers, a Democrat, was elected to helm the state, legislators passed highly unconventional legislation to strip away powers long held by Wisconsin’s governors. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
"After Evers and (Attorney General Josh) Kaul won their elections, but before they were sworn in, Republican legislators approved a law to prevent them from getting out of Obamacare cases and other lawsuits."
Evers was ultimately able to dismiss Wisconsin from the cases, but forced to do so in the courts. Twenty other states are still intent on undermining the law.
If Republican antics kill the ACA, what will all the men, women and children currently enrolled in health care do to survive? The party has offered no inkling of a better health care alternative, even after gaining control of the U.S. Congress, where more than 40 votes were taken to overturn the ACA.
The Trump administration just blocked efforts to reopen enrollment in the ACA at a time of pandemic, when millions recently lost jobs. Trump acted not only from a repugnant prejudice toward America’s first president of color, but also from a new, more extreme modus that whispers in his ear every day. The GOP is today far removed from Eisenhower Republicans who, years ago, supported building up our infrastructure, warned about wasting resources on an engorged military, and expanded social security to better protect American families.
All Americans should have the right to paid sick leave, affordable health care, and paid family leave to care for loved ones. The United States is the only industrialized nation in the world that denies the right of citizens to paid maternity leave. If these basic economic rights had ever become part of the national fabric, one-half of the current crisis would not exist. When average families remain secure, the overall economy is more secure too.
Jeffrey Leverich is a Stoughton resident.
