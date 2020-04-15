Jeffrey Leverich: Wisconsin deserves better health care than Republicans will allow

"After Evers and (Attorney General Josh) Kaul won their elections, but before they were sworn in, Republican legislators approved a law to prevent them from getting out of Obamacare cases and other lawsuits."

Evers was ultimately able to dismiss Wisconsin from the cases, but forced to do so in the courts. Twenty other states are still intent on undermining the law.

If Republican antics kill the ACA, what will all the men, women and children currently enrolled in health care do to survive? The party has offered no inkling of a better health care alternative, even after gaining control of the U.S. Congress, where more than 40 votes were taken to overturn the ACA.

The Trump administration just blocked efforts to reopen enrollment in the ACA at a time of pandemic, when millions recently lost jobs. Trump acted not only from a repugnant prejudice toward America’s first president of color, but also from a new, more extreme modus that whispers in his ear every day. The GOP is today far removed from Eisenhower Republicans who, years ago, supported building up our infrastructure, warned about wasting resources on an engorged military, and expanded social security to better protect American families.