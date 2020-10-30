Jeffrey Leverich: What America stands for

Our nation was founded on the belief that all people are created equal. Thomas Jefferson put forth ideals, limited as they were in practice at the time, about freedom and equality that resonate to this day and inspire men and women around the globe.
Our history is complex. When articles of the Constitution were ratified in 1787, women had no vote, and the abomination of slavery was side-stepped. White, male property owners secured for themselves the freedom to build a new world.
It would not be until after the Civil War, when the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments outlawed slavery, recognized citizenship and equal protection for citizens, and set voting rights for former Black male slaves, that the promise of equality expanded.
Women, from the Seneca Falls convention in 1848, to the 19th Amendment finally secured in 1920, fought for nearly a century to gain the right to vote in the evolving democracy known as the United States of America.
Today, the ideals of equal representation and equal rights are threatened by a political system that is out of balance.
Many analysts place the blame on Trump, whose blazing ineptitude and lunacy have been centerfold features of America’s political discourse. But with any political villain, there are accomplices.
The heralded Des Moines Register recently called for Iowans to vote out their lot of federal Republican officials for complicity undermining American democracy, going along with Trump, inflaming hate toward fellow citizens, and attacking core democratic principles.
No nation can call itself a democracy when one major political party is dedicated to suppressing the vote, intimidating citizens at the polls, shutting down voting places, gerrymandering districts to fix minority rule, and stripping from the lists of registered voters names that might vote Democratic.
No nation can call itself a bastion of economic opportunity when its government, hijacked by a handful of hyper-wealthy elites, doesn’t support affordable health care, paid sick leave, a living wage, or any rights at all in the workplace for men and women.
No nation can call itself great when it reneges on international treaties, abandons allies, and allows big money interests to buy policies, a la carte, that trash environmental laws to protect our water, protect our skies, and protect the future of our planet.
No nation can call itself Christian when it locks children in cages, and then cannot locate the parents of those children, who fled unimaginable conditions to forge a better life.
The American tradition is conflicted with a legacy of monstrous racism, misogyny, and disregard for indigenous peoples who held this land long before any European immigrant arrived.
But the promise of expanded freedom for female lives, Black lives, gay and lesbian lives, brown lives, and the lives of average white working stiffs, still infuses the nation with aspiration, for the hope of a better tomorrow.
Will we allow deranged bullies and liars, shock troops, and unbridled corruption to undo us, to strike down the ideals upon which our nation was founded, to set us back 100 years to the past?
Or will we rise for other nations to see that America is still filled with promise, believes in equal opportunity, and enshrines the idea that every person has dignity, worth, and place in a society that dares to call itself a democracy?
One person, one vote. That’s the ideal. With this election, Nov. 3, the people must mobilize to protect the future of the American Dream.
Jeffrey Leverich is a Stoughton resident.
