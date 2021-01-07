Jeffrey Leverich: The stuff of tyranny

"Radical" was a term once used to describe extreme leftists, those who wanted to replace the status quo with a new system. The anti-establishment nature of radicalism caused mainstream voters to recoil, but today, radicalism exists in the highest offices of the land.
Radicals who wish to subvert our democracy, the order upon which our nation was founded, are now found in the offices of state attorneys general, Republican members of Congress, the Senate, and the White House.
Thankfully the election cycle is over, and Joe Biden is firmly ensconced as president-elect. The tumult and sedition of Trumpists did not sway enough election officials, secretaries of state, governors, or rank-and-file state legislators to overturn American democracy.
The pressing question is: how will our nation respond? Will we simply desire to return to “normalcy” in the post-Trump era, and avoid corrections that need to be made? After the horrors of World War I, our nation wished to return to normal. Voters and politicians chose to ignore all that European conflict and focus on our own business instead.
Woodrow Wilson’s proposal to create a League of Nations after the war was defeated, and in 1920, Warren Harding won the presidency promising an isolationist foreign policy and a return to normalcy at home.
The failure of the United States to engage in international affairs after World War I, in part, led to unimagined carnage and devastation found later in World War II. Has the nation learned anything from our reticence to oppose those who threatened to instill tyranny in the 1930s? Do we know today how appeasement with radical right supremacists in our own nation might become a crime of the highest order?
The utter cowardice of Republicans to challenge Trump is the exact stuff of appeasement. Silence, as gay activists declared in the 1980s, is death. Turning a blind eye to the attempt of a deranged lunatic to install himself as an authoritarian leader in our nation is beyond shameful.
Worse yet are those Republicans who actually championed the cause. Their extremism went so far as to attack even other Republican officials and their families in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan, who had the courage to stand for the rule of law. The Republican Party is dividing upon itself, when bona fide conservatives are cast as traitors to the cause, which of course means that they support the processes of democracy more than Trump.
I hold no sympathy for conservatives, whose policies are perpetuating economic divide, racism and ecological disaster. But this new element of open Republican extremism must be called out, shamed and forcefully rejected, even when it attacks other conservatives.
In Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany called for rejecting all votes in Dane and Milwaukee counties, because that is where the majority of Democratic votes were cast. Republicans who won office in those counties would presumably have been ousted as well, a small cost in their calculation to overthrow the duly elected president, if only a handful of other states rejected the will of their voters too.
The rank stench of this campaign is manifest when one remembers that all the other counties in Wisconsin also allowed mail-in ballots, the alleged reason that those in Dane and Milwaukee should be tossed.
This repugnant duo does not get to count only the votes they like, discarding the voice of Wisconsin’s two largest counties. Their vile actions, their bootlicking subservience to authoritarianism, is how tyranny arises. Their rejection of Democratic voters, and spoken lies to rationalize the vote-tossing process, disqualify both Johnson and Tiffany from office. Both sought to subvert the presidential election. Pray that voters speak next election, and don’t forget these actions within the fog of campaign lies and advertisements.
Although it should not seem possible at this point, there are still yet worse players in the game. Three members of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court wanted to hear two of Trump’s cases to eliminate ballots cast by Wisconsin voters, petitions similar to the 80 other cases that courts rejected outright in different states across the land.
What an ignoble honor, to have voted twice to support efforts intended to overturn the rights of Wisconsin voters so a petty tyrant could place himself in the White House. These jurists not only rejected the U.S. Constitution and equal protections, they evidently don’t believe in democracy when it gets in the way of their ideological bent.
Rebecca Bradley, Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler are no jurists, but partisan hacks who in their expressed desires and votes to consider Trump’s cases to overturn the election, show no allegiance to the law, or the principles upon which our nation was founded.
The attorney general’s office should begin an inquiry to determine if their actions are impeachable, given that there was only one remedy in the case they wished to hear, which was to discard votes in the state’s two most populous counties.
Many Democrats and citizens want to return to normal after four years of chaos, but we have a duty to ourselves and future generations to shame and defeat all those who supported overturning the presidential election. Sedition against a democratically elected president is treasonous and disqualifies its supporters from holding office.
Jeffrey Leverich is a Stoughton resident.
