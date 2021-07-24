Jeffrey Leverich: Rebuilding the middle class will strengthen economy

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is a good man. He has my vote. He was dealt a difficult hand when, in an unprecedented move, Republicans limited gubernatorial powers after his election. The restrictions were subsequently upheld by Wisconsin’s politically-charged Supreme Court.
Democrats are making the best of it, but let’s please mitigate enthusiasm for tax cuts found in the recent state budget, which historically benefited mostly the well-to-do.
It’s important to note that funding for those cuts came from Democratic legislation enacted at the federal level, which provided billions for states to grapple with global pandemic, helping to restart the economy.
Ever since Ronald Reagan rose to national prominence in 1980, many voters came to believe that lower taxes and deregulation were the best means to help American families. They were not.
Reagan created instead a huge economic divide, where America’s middle class shrank, lower income families were further suppressed, and a wealthy few now control the vast majority of our nation’s wealth. Reagan was the harbinger of a great economic transformation.
Through 40 years of political debate politicians, progressives and unions generally failed to articulate an alternative model of economic thinking that gained political viability; although, to their credit, a majority of economists today make the case that a well-regulated market actually works much better than one strafed by unchecked corruption.
Thank God President Joe Biden, influenced by pandemic-induced job loss, is finally steering a new course for our nation where the economic health of ordinary people is becoming a significant point of focus.
Democrats running for any office in Wisconsin, or elsewhere, should embrace new economic policies that uplift the economic status of average families. The economic health of an expanding middle class is the real and best measure of a nation’s success.
Forty years of legislation that persistently favored big corporations and the top 1% did not build a shared prosperity, and attacks on labor took away benefits that once protected the economic security of families.
Increased out-of-pocket costs for health care, for example, offset wage increases, dampening actual take-home pay. Health costs are now the number one cause of bankruptcy in the U.S.
On this point Evers is a leader, suggesting that available federal dollars be used to expand affordable health care in our state. But Republican legislators consistently prevent families from obtaining the care they need, budget after budget, year after year.
In a democratic economy, employees have basic rights that uphold their interests, including paid leave when sick, paid family leave for childbirth and vacation. Americans ought to have the right to care for their children and families in a manner that is free and clear from corporate interference. Candidates should run on that.
The minimum wage must be raised, with no lower base wage set for tipped workers. When Walmart pays $15 per hour, more earnings will be kept by local communities helping them to succeed instead of foreign and private investors. Wisconsin-based businesses can receive tax credits for the wage increase until the new $15 minimum is reached.
Every man and woman should have a retirement plan that allows them to share in the gains of our nation’s wealth. Employers must provide a mandatory minimum contribution to their retirement plans, and the state should provide a default IRA for working people who have no access to other plans.
Simply counting the number of employed individuals is not an accurate measure of economic security. Job numbers are one thing, but families need wages that rise with the cost of living, affordable health care, and a secure retirement. When these pillars of economic success are intact, families are better off and the overall economy is strengthened more too.
Old, disproven thinking about economic growth hampered the ability of Wisconsin’s middle class to thrive. States cannot cut their way to a better future by slashing programs that once helped people get ahead. Wisconsin must enact new policies that articulate and support basic rights for working men and women, which is to say almost every one of us.
These good policies in turn will attract more people and businesses to the state, further perpetuating a positive cycle of economic activity. We have the resources we need to build a prosperous future, but have yet to achieve a sufficient political will.
Jeffrey Leverich is a Stoughton resident.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.