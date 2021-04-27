Jeffrey Leverich: Partisanship threatens majority rule in Wisconsin

It is difficult to fathom the political depths to which Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker, Robin Vos, will sink. In a state governed by democratic elections and majority rule, Vos is increasingly defiant of voters. After Jill Underly was elected state superintendent, Vos suggested he would block funding for the Department of Public Instruction, which she will soon head, because a Democrat won the seat.
Maybe Vos likes to prance about in a cape and crown at home, pretending he’s king, but his threat to use the power of the purse to weaken the state superintendent and DPI, constitutional offices established at Wisconsin’s founding, smacks of authoritarian arrogance.
Perhaps Vos has a strange affinity for Betsy DeVos, who supported the losing candidate, due to the similarity of letters in their last names — or maybe the millions DeVos poured into Wisconsin legislative races the last two decades, to privatize our schools, affects his thinking even more. The man stoops so low, he’ll block the will of voters who selected Underly in what can be called a blowout victory. And this is not the first time for Vos.
After Tony Evers was elected governor with more votes than any in state history, Vos and his legislative cronies, after the Legislature had adjourned, came back to pass an unprecedented set of laws to take away powers long held by Wisconsin governors. Brass-knuckle efforts to control the state are found at every level, as Vos fights to move the agenda of the big-money interests that control him. Now, Vos is trying to gain control of federal aid coming to the state for COVID-19 relief, taking that authority away from the governor too.
Here’s a guy who spent years opposing federal aid to help thousands of families gain affordable health care, rejecting billions in federal funding along the way. And, in the midst of a global pandemic, fought commonsense proposals to save lives by limiting public gatherings and wearing masks. Some steward of the public he is. Let me guess: instead of providing assistance to everyday families rocked by the COVID-19 downturn, Vos wants to take the aid and give it away in tax cuts to the rich.
Politicians like Vos are more interested in playing political games than enacting policies to improve the lives of people. He opposes affordable health care, increasing the minimum wage, and programs, such as paid sick leave and family leave, that help families rise above economic hardship. Increasingly, he works to block the will of the voters.
Vos and his Republican colleagues do not believe in "one person, one vote," or majority rule — bedrocks of our democracy. Like the nullification strategy southern states invoked to reject federal anti-slavery policies, Vos believes legislative districts in Wisconsin have the right to invalidate state policies that the majority of citizens voted to support.
After a long year of political tumult and COVID-19 uncertainty, Americans gain optimism as COVID-19 is addressed with a well-designed vaccination program, and as policies to relieve economic hardship are enacted. This good news should not cause voters to become complacent, because the relief would not be provided if politicians like Vos ran Washington, D.C.
By seeking to overturn elections, blocking funding for state constitutional offices, stripping powers from the governor and gerrymandering so that a minority can rule the state, Republicans are doing everything they can to keep power by undermining the democratic foundation upon which our nation rests.
Next thing you know, legislators will be passing laws to say that they alone should select the state’s electors to determine the nation’s president — to hell with counting the majority, they’ll pick their own votes.
Jeffrey Leverich is a Stoughton resident.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.